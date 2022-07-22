'I could smash those numbers out of the park' - Harness aiming high at Town

Interview

New Ipswich Town signing Marcus Harness says he's only just scratched the surface of what he can achieve - and sees Portman Road as the perfect place to move to the next level.

Exciting forward Harness, 26, arrived on a three-year deal - for a fee thought to be around £600,000 - last Friday, with striker Joe Pigott heading in the opposite direction on loan.

The move sparked dismay from many Pompey fans, and it's easy to understand why - Harness has been a key man in his three years at Fratton Park, netting 31 goals and laying on 22 assists in 136 games.

Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth on a three-year deal. - Credit: ITFC

Last season he bagged 12 in 44 appearances, adding six assists, as Pompey finished a place above the Blues in the League One table.

But Harness says he didn't achieve all he that wanted to at Portsmouth - and intends to put that right at Portman Road.

"There's been ups and downs," he said, when asked about his time on the south coast. "Obviously going to a club like Portsmouth, there's a big expectation - as I expect there will be here - to get promoted out of the league, and it never quite happened.

"There were times when I personally did well and there were times when I didn't do so well, but I never quite got to do what I moved there for and get promoted - but hopefully it will be different here and I can push and help a team to get promoted to the Championship."

Harness scored 31 goals in three seasons at Pompey - Credit: PA

He added: "The first two seasons I was playing in a system which was probably the opposite of what would get the best out of me, and I still managed to chip in with a lot of goals and assists, so that was challenging at times but I was happy with what I got out of it.

"There was always 'I know I could do more' and then last season I think it fit me a lot more. I started really well and kind of fizzled out on the goals when I got moved out wide, I wasn't as much of a goal threat.

"I still got decent numbers, but I know there's so much more to come from me and, in a system that really suits me and can get the best out of me, where I'm getting the ball in areas where I want to get it, I think I could smash those numbers out of the park.

"That's the hope, but I'm confident I could do that."

Town boss Kieran McKenna has already says he sees Harness - who's played mostly as a right winger - slotting in as an attacking midfielder behind the striker, as well as playing out wide on both sides of the pitch.

So where does Harness want to play?

"I've played out wide or centrally behind the striker at times," he said. "I know Wes Burns did really well last season and he's first choice out wide, but I think when I play inside I'm dangerous and I will score goals.

"I think I'm effective in that area, I'm not a luxury 10 who prances around. I feel like I'm effective to score goals in that area and, if I did have to fill in out wide at times, I think I can chip in with assists.

"Wherever I play I try to do my best and help the team."

Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth. - Credit: ITFC

Wherever he ends up playing, one thing's for sure - Harness believes he and Town can achieve big things together.

"Excited is the main emotion, for what's to come," he explained. "I think it's a really exciting project that's going on here, and a lot of good things to come.

"I'm just glad to be a part of it and hope I can chip in, do well in my time here and have some good times."

Marcus Harness says Kieran McKenna instantly sold the Town project to him - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

He added: "From speaking to the manager, I was sold instantly, the way he wants to play.

"I didn't get to experience playing against his Ipswich team last season because I was suspended, but talking to the lads that did play in that game, it was horrible to play against.

"Looking at the stats of possession numbers and things like that, I think I'm a perfect fit. I just hope I can fit into the system and show what I can do.

"I think it will really fit me, and we can do well."

Harness concluded: "I'm 26 now, I'll be 27 soon and I'm here for three or four years. I don't want my career to be that of a League One player, I want to go and play in the Championship and do it.

"I'm so, so motivated to make that happen, and I know the gaffer is and the owners, everyone's pushing in that direction - I'm sure the lads are too - so I hope that we can pull that off."