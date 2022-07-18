No recall clause in Pigott's Pompey loan move

Joe Pigott will spend the entirety of 2022/23 on loan at Portsmouth, with no recall clause included in his move to Fratton Park.

The striker moved to the Blues’ League One rival on Friday night, signing a season-long loan deal as attacker Marcus Harness moved the other way permanently.

It’s understood there is no recall clause in Pigott’s loan, meaning he will remain a Portsmouth player for the entire campaign, regardless of any Town desire to bring him back to Portman Road.

He will not be able to play against Ipswich, though, with the two teams meeting in Suffolk on October 1 and on December 29 at Fratton Park.

Joe Pigott has joined Portsmouth on loan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Meanwhile, it’s understood the Blues paid an initial fee in the region of £600,000 for Harness, who was the subject of offers from both Swansea and Blackpool prior to his switch to Suffolk.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal in Suffolk, having netted more than 30 goals in his three campaigns with Portsmouth.

The deal is also thought to include a number of incentives, with Portsmouth profiting further should Harness be part of a successful Town side over the coming years.

Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth - Credit: ITFC





The transfer fee is also likely to be paid in stages, over the course of several years, rather than as a lump sum.

As previously reported, the arrival of Harness does not necessarily end Town’s pursuit of former loanee Bersant Celina.

Ipswich are the only UK-based club able to sign Celina this summer due to the fact he will not qualify for a new work permit, based on the level of games played for Town in League and Kosovo on the international stage last season.

Ipswich, though, can complete a deal for the attacker given a return to Suffolk would represent a continuation of his employment following last season’s loan.

It’s a situation Town are understood to have been aware of throughout, with Celina’s work permit issues meaning interest from Stoke City was never able to lead to a completed deal. The Potters were forced to pull the plug once they became aware of the details in recent days.

There is interest in Celina, who is contracted to parent club Dijon for two more seasons, from elsewhere, though. Turkey is a potential destination with a number of clubs thought to be keen.

Celina is known to have a desire to return to English football following his spells with Town, Swansea and Manchester City and has been keen on remaining with the Blues.

Town retain their interest in Bersant Celina - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Negotiations with Dijon have been complicated, with various different scenarios understood to have been discussed regarding a potential deal which would likely be another loan should it be completed.

Town chased the attacker for much of last summer before ultimately signing him, with his signature seen as ‘the cherry on top’ as Ipswich continued to build their squad with the assumption he would not be joining.

The same could potentially be true this time around.