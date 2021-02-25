Mike Bacon: 'Has one result changed everything? Or, like me, are you even more confused?'

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM February 25, 2021

Paul Lambert gives a hug to his Captain Luke Chambers at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

So, how's your Ipswich Town mug today? Half full, half empty? Totally full, totally empty?

Has one result changed everything? Or, are you, like me, more confused than ever after that result at Hull?

Not confused about what was an excellent win on the road. Not confused as to how a squad we have always known was strong, could produce a performance and result like that.

Match winner James Norwood gets a kiss on the head from team-mate Myles Kenlock at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Just confused as to why? How? Reason? What's changed?

If proof was needed this current Ipswich Town squad should be 10 points better off than it is, then the 1-0 win at the KCOM Stadium shows it right there.

ANDRE DOZZELL: 'I always said our luck would change'

The Tigers - top three and just relegated from the Championship last season. A team with plenty of quality - and we could have won by three or four.

Which begs the question, where did that performance suddenly come from? Don't just tell me Hull were crap!

Troy Parrott is fouled at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

And neither tell me, nor the fans, that performance has been in the offing for the past month or two and someone was eventually going to 'get it'.

That's rubbish.

In recent weeks, against Swindon we were hopeless, against Peterborough and Sunderland at home we hardly laid a glove on them.

Peterborough, away, after going ahead, we were outplayed. At Crewe we just about deserved a point and against Northampton just over a week ago - well the less said the better. Football, hey?

James Norwood scores the winner at Hull - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But I'll take it. We'll take it. Credit where it's due - that's a fine three points. Our players showing exactly why this club should be challenging in the top six and getting out of this awful league.

As fans we are allowed to be fickle. That's the game don't you know? Getting praise and criticism is part of the deal of being a pro footballer. I'm not saying it's right... I'm just saying, it happens.

PAUL LAMBERT: 'It's a step in the right direction'

I heard Liverpool fans bemoaning Klopp had taken them as far as he could the other day after their defeat to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Incredible!

Myles Kenlock, left, grabbing his chance - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

To be honest, for me, it comes down to standards. Because you are only here once. It's your life.

From a football perspective, standards as a manager, standards as a player. You either want it or you don't. Your careers are over very, very quickly.

It's no different to any walk of life. When you look back at your career, whether as a lorry driver, sales executive, journalist, pub landlord - or professional footballer - you will have to look in the mirror at the end of it all and ask, 'did I get the best out of myself?'

Andre Dozzell is spoken to by the referee after a first half challenge at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

So, the happy ship Ipswich Town moves on and a 'biggie' at home to Doncaster this Saturday.

I don't think many 'Lambert outers' have suddenly changed their tune just because we won at Hull. But beat Doncaster and then Accrington next Tuesday and a few may climb back on the fence - but I suspect only a few, too much damage has sadly been done.

STU Watson's 5 observations from the win at Hull

For now, being the fickle fan I am, I've enjoyed the last few days with three points in the bag, James Norwood showing why he is one of the best strikers at this level, our defence now having not conceded in three games, Myles Kenlock grabbing his chance with aplomb - big credit to him for that.

And dare I say, a bit more direct football - for me the only way to get out of League One.

Great win for Town. James Norwood celebrates his winning goal - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

As for this weekend. It's not for me to give advice to Lambert, but unless he has injuries, or a player comes up to him and says he's 'too tired' to play (which won't happen), just keep the same team - and use substitutes wisely, and early if you have to.

I'll be back next week with another instalment of Ipswich Town's season 2020/21 and who knows what will have happened?

Better than a Netflix series, this!