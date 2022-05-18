Breaking
Woolfenden extends Town deal in boost to Blues
Luke Woolfenden has become the latest player to extend his contract with Ipswich Town.
Hot on the heels of Wes Burns extending his stay and Kayden Jackson sorting his future with the Blues, defender Woolfenden has put pen-to-paper on a new deal until the summer of 2025.
The academy product's previous deal was due to expire in 2024, but he's extended his contract by a further year to join both Burns and George Edmundson as the club's longest-contracted players.
The 23-year-old looked to be heading towards the Portman Road exit before the appointment of Kieran McKenna, who quickly made the defender a central figure in his side and has helped him play the best football of his career.
“I was really enjoying my football in the second half of last season, and I am delighted to have signed a new contract,” Woolfenden told the club website.
“Working with the boss has been great and I am also enjoying my role in the team.
“I believe the club is only going in one direction and I want to be a part of it, with an immediate aim of promotion next season.”
Discussing Woolfenden, who made his 100th Ipswich appearance in the final weeks of the season, McKenna said: “Luke applied himself well last season and put in some strong performances for us.
“He contributed defensively but also played a part in starting attacks and driving us forward. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far, and I look forward to seeing him continue to focus and grow as a player at the club.”
It's been a busy day for contract news at Portman Road, with confirmation of Sone Aluko's option being taken and extra years for Tyreece Simpson and Tawanda Chirewa.
Youngster Tommy Hughes has also signed a six-month extension.
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS
*Known 12-month extension option.
2023
Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Baggott*, Simpson, Chirewa
2024
Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson
2025
Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden