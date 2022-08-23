New blackout Town third kit designed by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Breaking

Ipswich Town players Marcus Harness, Leif Davis and Freddie Ladapo wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit - Credit: Umbro/ITFC

Ipswich Town have revealed their new third kit for the current season, designed in collaboration with pop superstar and shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran.

The all-black alternative kit features a greyed out Town badge - the first of its kind in club history - plus artwork linked to Sheeran's latest Equals album on the sleeves.

Ed Sheeran wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit that he helped design - Credit: Zakary Walters/Ed Sheeran

The sponsor logo is greyed out too, as is the badge of manufacturer Umbro. The shorts are black too, again featuring a pattern linked to Sheeran's album artwork.

The kit will be available to pre-order straight away.

Paul Macro, Town's Head of Retail Operations, said: "We thought it would be great to get Ed involved in the design of our third kit.

"The idea to turn the graphic found on the front of the Equals album into a tonal colour to match the blackout styling of the shirt really appealed to us.

Striker Freddie Ladapo wearing the new all-black Ipswich Town third kit - Credit: Ross Halls

"After playing around with a couple of different concepts we settled on the pattern running through the sleeves and also the short panel. This gave us a really unique, smart looking kit.

"Ed loved the final designs and it’s great to finally show off this collaboration to our supporters."

Freddie Ladapo wearing Ipswich Town's new third kit - Credit: Ross Halls

Superstar Sheeran added: "I got asked to help design the third kit for Ipswich.

"I wanted to make something with a subtle homage to the album but also be a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear. I love it."

Ipswich Town's new all-black third kit - Credit: Ross Halls

The new kit follows the launch of the incredibly popular home and away kits back in June - the home shirt featuring a design based on the Cobbold Stand, plus nods to iconic Umbro shirts from Town's past, while the red and black-striped away shirt evokes memories of classic Ipswich kits too.