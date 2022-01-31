News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Garner: Simpson won't be returning to Swindon

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:06 PM January 31, 2022
Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve

Tyreece Simpson scored 11 goals for Swindon during the first half of the season. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Swindon Town manager Ben Garner says that Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson won't be returning to the club on loan.

Simpson scored 11 goals for the League Two promotion-chasing Robins during the first half of the campaign before surprisingly being recalled by the Blues on January 23.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said it was a 'contractual issue' and that the 19-year-old could well go out on loan again before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight.

However, Garner has now confirmed he won't be returning to the County Ground.

Championship trio Cardiff, Hull and Barnsley were all linked with Simpson yesterday. The academy graduate is due to be out of contract in the summer, though Town do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

McKenna's current striker options are Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Kayden Jackson.

