'He's made it pretty clear that we're out to win the league' - Lankester reveals Lambert's message to players

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 July 2019

Jack Lankester says Paul Lambert has made it clear to his side that the goal is to win League One. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jack Lankester says Paul Lambert has made it clear to his side that the goal is to win League One. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town forward Jack Lankester says manager Paul Lambert has made it 'pretty clear' to the players that the aim is to win League One.

Paul Lambert giving out orders during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert giving out orders during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Blues have been made second favourites for the third-tier title following relegation, but Lambert tried to dampen those outside expectations in a recent interview by highlighting his lack of funds.

What's being said within the camp appears to be different though.

MORE: 'This is only the start' - Town star Huws 'proud' after making long-awaited return

"He's made it pretty clear that we're out to win the league," said Lankester, when asked what Lambert's message to the players had been during their training camp at a remote location in West Germany.

Jack Lankester featured in the first half during the pre-season game against Paderborn. Picture: ROSS HALLSJack Lankester featured in the first half during the pre-season game against Paderborn. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 19-year-old academy graduate, who hails from Bury St Edmunds and grew up a Town fan, added: "Last year was hard - definitely. Obviously my whole family are fans too, so it was nice with what happened.

MORE: Town to face Colchester and Gillingham in EFL Trophy

"But we've got to look at it that we've got to bounce back up this season straight away, no doubt about it.

"The first few games are vital. We have to get off to a good start and that sets out our season. If we get some points early we'll be alright.

Jack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé StudioJack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

"We've just got to give everything. I know I'll give everything for this club."

MORE: Top facilities, hard work, Wi-Fi grumbles, bike rides and paintballing - inside Town's remote German base

Lankester burst on the scene last season, making 11 first team appearances before sitting out the final few months of the campaign due to a stress fracture in his back.

He made his comeback last weekend, playing 45 minutes of a 3-2 friendly defeat against Bundesliga side Paderborn.

"It's the best feeling once you get back out there with the boys," he said. "It was five months (out) and then the summer as well, so I was craving to come back.

MORE: Lambert plays down - but doesn't completely rule out - Daryl Murphy return

"The delay over my return was partly making sure everything was right, but I think I needed that. Being the age I am with the injury I had, the best thing to do is wait until it's perfect.

"To be fair the break probably helped. I had an extra six weeks over the summer to keep working on it and improve the injury.

"The manager has said 'look, we weren't expecting you to come back and go in straight away' - which I have - so he's pleased with that."

With this his first time away for a first team pre-season camp, Lankester added: "It's definitely different, a lot more intense to last year. I enjoy it. There is so much more going on. To come away and have that space with everyone and bond with everyone is really good.

All smiles from Jack Lankester as he returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLSAll smiles from Jack Lankester as he returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists