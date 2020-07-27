E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch: The day newly-retired Baines scored an all-time Portman Road classic

27 July, 2020 - 17:00
Leighton Baines, left, celebrates one of his goals for Everton - the veteran defender has retired at the age of 35 Picture: PA SPORT

Leighton Baines, left, celebrates one of his goals for Everton - the veteran defender has retired at the age of 35 Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire

Everton defender Leighton Baines has called time on his career - which gives us an excuse to look back on one of the finest goals by a visting player in Portman Road history.

Baines was a youngster making his way in the game when he stepped onto the hallowed Suffolk turf for future Town boss Paul Jewell’s Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, December 21, 2004.

And he scored his first goal for the Latics in spectacular style with a 40-yard howitzer which rocketed past Kelvin Davis in the Town goal.

The Blues would go on to win 2-1, thanks to Darren Bent’s last-minute winner, but fans still talk about that goal as among the best seen at Portman Road by a visiting player.

Everton's Leighton Baines waves as he walks off after his final match for Everton yesterday Picture: PA SPORTEverton's Leighton Baines waves as he walks off after his final match for Everton yesterday Picture: PA SPORT

Baines, of course, went on to join Everton in 2007 and became something of a legend on Merseyside, playing 420 games for the Toffees and scoring 39 goals. He also played 30 times for England, including at the 2014 World Cup.

He told the club website: “I am incredibly proud to have represented Everton for the past 13 years and my decision to retire has been a difficult one to make.

“After speaking to my family, I feel now is the right time to end my playing career but I do so with many great memories at this proud football club.

“As someone from the city, Everton means so much to me and it has been an honour to be part of the club for so long.”

