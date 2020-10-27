‘It’s not time to panic’ - Midfielder’s message ahead of back-to-back home games

Teddy Bishop fights for the ball at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Teddy Bishop has insisted it’s no time for panic as Ipswich Town look to recover from two successive defeats this evening.

A six-game unbeaten start to the League One campaign has come to an abrupt end with defeats at Doncaster (4-1) and then Lincoln (1-0), seeing the Blues drop from first to fourth in the table.

They have a chance to put things right tonight when Gillingham come to Portman Road, ahead of Crewe’s visit this weekend, and Bishop is confident his side will soon be back on track.

“I would say it’s not time to panic because it’s still very early on in the season,” the midfielder said.

“We’ve started the season well on the whole and now we have two home games to put it right.

“There’s no panic here so there shouldn’t be any panic anywhere else.

“We’re obviously all very disappointed about the last two games but we’ll look back on those, see where we went wrong and then look to take the good opportunity that’s in front of us with two home games.

“There’s pressure on every game we play and we go into every game wanting to win, so I don’t think there’s any more pressure than usual.

“It’s disappointing we’ve not created too many chances in the last two games but there are all sorts of factors there.

“This is a big season for me and for the club because we want to get back into the Championship. Winning these games will be a step towards doinging that.”

Bishop is a likely midfield starter alongside Emyr Huws and Andre Dozzell this evening given Jon Nolan (suspended), Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse (both knee injuries) are out.

“I think that’s a good engine room because we all get up and down and all have running in our legs, so we’ll be ok I think,” Bishop said.

“We’ll miss Nolo (Nolan) and Flynn and hopefully we’ll have Cole back as well before too long because we’ve missed him. I love playing with Cole and always have.

“He’s a leader, like Chambo (Luke Chambers), and he’ll be a big boost when he gets back.”

Brett McGavin could be the man to benefit from Town’s midfield injuries and, if called upon, Bishop is convinced the youngster won’t let the side down.

“I really like Brett, he’s really highly regarded here and maybe he’ll get a chance. I’m sure he will this season.

“He played last year and did well. I’ve heard the comparison between him and Cole Skuse before and they are quite similar in style.”