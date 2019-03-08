'It's absolutely nowhere near the level' - Lambert on QPR's reported £250,000 Judge bid

Alan Judge pictured after the Ipswich Town v Stoke City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has insisted QPR's valuation of Alan Judge 'is absolutely nowhere near' a level that would make the Blues consider cashing in on their playmaker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse pictured after the friendly game against Paderborn two weeks ago. Picture: ROSS HALLS Alan Judge and Cole Skuse pictured after the friendly game against Paderborn two weeks ago. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Rangers boss Mark Warburton is a known admirer of Judge from their time working together at Brentford, with reports suggesting Town have knocked back an offer of £250,000 for the 30-year-old.

Lambert insisted earlier this summer that players would not be allowed to leave Portman Road 'on the cheap' and is maintaining that stance in relation to Judge.

"I know everything that's going on," Lambert said when asked about QPR's interest in Judge.

"If you think people are going to leave the football club for a value that, in my opinion, is absolutely nowhere near the level (then you're wrong).

MORE: Andy's Angles: Norwood's on fire, a timely reminder and a case for the defence - observations from Colchester rout

"Ok, so if we give him to QPR then who do we go and get in? At this time? It's nowhere near it and that's the state of play.

"Everybody has a value, absolutely, but there has to be some realism with it. We can't just turn round and say 'there you go'."

When asked if Judge is happy at Portman Road, Lambert said: "The football club got him going again and helped him play consecutive games and he did well for us.

You may also want to watch:

"That's important for him as well because the club gave him a great opportunity. He did well for us and the club's done well for him, it's a two-way thing.

"Just because we're in League One we're not going to let him walk out the door. No chance."

The Irishman has yet to feature this summer due to the fractured wrist he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland in June, but he has been training with the first-team and could potentially return soon.

MORE: 'Some of the goals were brilliant' - Lambert pleased as strikers catch fire but Town boss not getting carried away

"He has an appointment to see about the wrist on Monday," Lambert said.

"That injury was out of our control given it happened on international duty so we have to wait and see.

"If that comes back and says it's fully healed then maybe we can start to look at things. That's a big one for us.

"(Jon) Nolan and (Gwion) Edwards aren't too far away and Jack (Lankester) is still dealing with his back.

"If we can get three or four back that will certainly help us."