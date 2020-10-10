Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-1 win at Blackpool

Luke Chambers celebrates after his superb strike gave Ipswich Town the lead at Blackpool. Photo: PA PA Wire

Ipswich Town produced a clinical attacking display to win 4-1 at Blackpool yesterday and return to the top of the League One table. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts on the action.

SUPER SKIP

Everyone: You won’t see a better strike than that (Armando Dobra) from an Ipswich Town player for some time.

Luke Chambers: Hold my beer.

The Blues skipper made the sweetest of connections with the ball as it bounced up just inside the area to hammer home an unstoppable swerving volley.

It capped a fabulous move that saw Town play sharply through the thirds. Andre Dozzell had zipped a low pass into the feet of Oli Hawkins from deep, he laid it left for the on-running Gwion Edwards and the flying Welsh winger sped past his marker before crossing to the back post.

That’s exactly the pattern of play that Paul Lambert has been repeatedly drilling into his players for weeks now.

Two more clincial goals (more on them to follow) put Town in command at the break. Four shots, three goals.

When Gary Madine stabbed home to make it 1-3 on the hour mark, Blackpool sniffed that a comeback might be on.

Chambers was having none of it though. He barked at his team-mates to ‘liven up’ and dig in during a slightly nervy 15 minute spell.

Then, with a mini storm weathered, it was him who provided the sumptuous deep crossfield pass which led to Edwards killing the game off with 10 minutes to go.

Town’s long-serving captain is clearly pumped up this season. And he’s playing really well at right-back.

BALLROOM BALLER

It feels like a lifetime ago that a very fresh-faced Teddy Bishop announced himself with a twinkle-toed display at Bloomfield Road in 2014.

There must be something about Blackpool that brings out those dancing feet.

When Keshi Anderson slipped near the halfway line there was just one thing on the confident midfielder’s mind.

He drove towards goal, bamboozled the back-tracking defence with some subtle jinks and feints before bending the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot.

It was a killer goal right on half-time.

Bishop, whose well-weighted pass had set-up Edwards for Town’s second in the 36th minute, ended up getting repeatedly fouled by frustrated opponents.

He was eventually substituted in the 68th minute with a sore back. That, hopefully, is nothing serious.

It’s no coincidence that Town are looking a constant goal threat with him finally being able to churn out games for the first time in five years.

GWI-ON MY SON!

Gwion Edwards is going to need a new song.

‘There’s a star man, playing on the right. His name is Gwion Edwards and he’s *cough* dynamite’ contains a glaring inaccuracy now.

The flying Welsh winger loves life on the left. That’s the position he’s always insisted is his best, but one he had only a handful of chances to play during his first two seasons at Town.

Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel was run ragged. Time and time again, Edwards blazed past him.

It was his dart and cross up the outside which led to Chambers’ opener. Edwards then checked back inside to rifle the ball into the bottom corner for 2-0.

The best was saved for last. Full of confidence, the 27-year-old produced a sublime first touch to take Chambers’ long pass in his stride before coolly firing home to seal the win.

MYLES BETTER

Toto Nsiala and James Wilson were solid once again as a centre-back duo, keeping wily striker Gary Madine quiet.

Those two have had plenty of praise in recent weeks though. Today, special mention must go to Myles Kenlock.

After enduring a really difficult afternoon at MK Dons the previous weekend, the 23-year-old produced an excellent first half display. Blackpool’s dangerman CJ Hamilton barely had a sniff.

Things became a little more testing for him after the break as Gabriel bombed on, but he stuck to the task well.

Kenlock in for the injured Stephen Ward was one of three changes to the team which had dug in for a point at Stadium MK.

Alan Judge replaced Freddie Sears and the Irishman’s work-rate on the right should not be overlooked. Like Edwards, he ran his socks off.

Emyr Huws, in for Jon Nolan (calf strain), was a little rusty and rushed in his play, though this was only his second start of the season.

A quick word on Kayden Jackson and Keanan Bennetts too. The direct duo both posed a threat when stepping off the bench in second half.

TINGE OF SADNESS

Quick, slick, clinical football.

More goals from all over the pitch, three more points and Ipswich are back at the top of the League One table.

It’s still very early days of course, but (unlike at the start of last season) there have been performances of note behind the points that are on the board. That’s all with several key players out injured too.

The only tinge of sadness is that there have been no fans in the ground to witness it first hand.

What an incredible away day this would have been for thousands of Blues fans on the seaside.

It’s such a shame that, after waiting so long for something to really shout about, Town fans can’t be there in person to do just that.

