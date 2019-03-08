New signing Holy is one of the world's goalkeeping giants... but he's not the tallest stopper on the planet

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Archant

Ipswich Town have signed giant Czech goalkeeper Tomas Holy for next season. Here we look at the world's tallest goalkeepers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Bloch Jorgensen (Dulwich Hamlet) - 6ft 10½ inch

The world's tallest goalkeeper is currently plying his trade in English football's sixth tier.

Danish stopper Bloch Jorgensen began his career in his homeland, playing for the likes of FC Copenhagen and Frem before moving to England to play for Walthamstow in 2016 following a trial with Everton.

He moved on to Accrington and Whitehawk before signing for Dulwich Hamlet earlier this year.

Kristof van Hout (Westerlo) - 6ft 10inch

Coming in second is Belgian stopper Van Hout.

The 32-year-old has played for a string of clubs in his homeland including Standard Liege and Genk, but is now at Westerlo.

He's struggled for minutes in recent years.

MORE: Big interview: 'This is my club' - Jack Lankester on his journey from Ipswich Town fan to first team player

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC

Tomas Holy (Ipswich Town) - 6ft 9inch

Now we have our Ipswich Town entrant, with Holy recently agreeing to join the Blues when his Gillingham contract expires.

The Czech stopper moved to English football in 2017 and has been a regular in League One ever since, making more than 50 appearances last season.

He'll be looking to win a starting spot at Portman Road next season.

Tonny Brogaard (unattached) - 6ft 9inch

Currently without a club, the Danish 'gentle giant' once held the title as the world's tallest footballer.

Almost all of his career has been spent in Denmark, aside from a brief spell with Doncaster in 2005/06 where he failed to make a senior appearance.

He's currently looking for a new club at the age of 35.

MORE: League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Vanja Ivesa (Opatija) - 6ft 9inch

The Croatian goalkeeper is still playing at the age of 41 and is the oldest player ever to have played in the top division in his homeland.

He's played in Croatia, Australia (for Sydney United) and in Turkey but is now back home playing in the third tier.

He plans to carry on for many more years, apparently.

Daniel Muller is a youth product of Bayern Munich Daniel Muller is a youth product of Bayern Munich

Daniel Muller (unattached) - 6ft 9inch

German stopper Muller has spent many spells without a club during his career, with the 27-year-old finding himself in that scenario again currently.

He last played for Augsburg's second team but has previously turned out for Bayern Munich's reserves as well as Seligenporten in the Bavarian regional leagues.

Next stop? Nobody knows.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Jason Mooney signs autographs during his days with Tranmere. Picture: PA Jason Mooney signs autographs during his days with Tranmere. Picture: PA

Jason Mooney (Cliftonville) - 6ft 8.5inch

The Northern Irishman has played in his homeland as well as having a number of spells in England with the likes of Wycombe, Tranmere, York and Accrington.

His time at Wycombe saw him spend two months on trial having previously signed non-contract terms with the Chairboys while working for the club as a barman.

He's now playing in the top flight in Northern Ireland.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon. Picture: PA Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon. Picture: PA

Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) - 6ft 8inch

By far the best-known name on this list.

The Romanian's move to Manchester City in 2011 catapulted him into the big leagues, with the stopper winning a Premier League title during his time at the club.

He's since turned out for Sunderland, Watford and Deportivo La Coruna and is now at Nottingham Forest.

MORE: 'We've just played the final so it's not for me to comment' - Town target Norwood on his future following Tranmere promotion

Peterborough United's Aaron Chapman is on the transfer list. Picture: PA Peterborough United's Aaron Chapman is on the transfer list. Picture: PA

Aaron Chapman (Peterborough United) - 6ft 8inch

The Londoner earned a shot at professional football in 2013 when he moved from Belper Town to Chesterfield.

He never made a league appearance there but loans at Chester and Bristol Rovers earned him a move to Accrington in 2016.

He was a regular there, earning a move to Peterborough last summer, but is now on the transfer list.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) - 6ft 7.5inch

The Serbian goalkeeper's move to Manchester United in 2014 was supposed to be his big break but a career at Old Trafford has never materialised.

He was instantly loaned out following his move and never earned a work permit to make the switch to England, instead signing for Lechia Gdansk in Poland.

He's currently with Torino but spent last season on loan in Serie B with Ascoli.