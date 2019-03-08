Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

New signing Holy is one of the world's goalkeeping giants... but he's not the tallest stopper on the planet

PUBLISHED: 11:32 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 28 May 2019

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Archant

Ipswich Town have signed giant Czech goalkeeper Tomas Holy for next season. Here we look at the world's tallest goalkeepers.

Simon Bloch Jorgensen (Dulwich Hamlet) - 6ft 10½ inch

The world's tallest goalkeeper is currently plying his trade in English football's sixth tier.

Danish stopper Bloch Jorgensen began his career in his homeland, playing for the likes of FC Copenhagen and Frem before moving to England to play for Walthamstow in 2016 following a trial with Everton.

He moved on to Accrington and Whitehawk before signing for Dulwich Hamlet earlier this year.

Kristof van Hout (Westerlo) - 6ft 10inch

Coming in second is Belgian stopper Van Hout.

The 32-year-old has played for a string of clubs in his homeland including Standard Liege and Genk, but is now at Westerlo.

He's struggled for minutes in recent years.

MORE: Big interview: 'This is my club' - Jack Lankester on his journey from Ipswich Town fan to first team player

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FCGoalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC

Tomas Holy (Ipswich Town) - 6ft 9inch

Now we have our Ipswich Town entrant, with Holy recently agreeing to join the Blues when his Gillingham contract expires.

The Czech stopper moved to English football in 2017 and has been a regular in League One ever since, making more than 50 appearances last season.

He'll be looking to win a starting spot at Portman Road next season.

Tonny Brogaard (unattached) - 6ft 9inch

Currently without a club, the Danish 'gentle giant' once held the title as the world's tallest footballer.

Almost all of his career has been spent in Denmark, aside from a brief spell with Doncaster in 2005/06 where he failed to make a senior appearance.

He's currently looking for a new club at the age of 35.

MORE: League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Vanja Ivesa (Opatija) - 6ft 9inch

The Croatian goalkeeper is still playing at the age of 41 and is the oldest player ever to have played in the top division in his homeland.

He's played in Croatia, Australia (for Sydney United) and in Turkey but is now back home playing in the third tier.

He plans to carry on for many more years, apparently.

Daniel Muller is a youth product of Bayern MunichDaniel Muller is a youth product of Bayern Munich

Daniel Muller (unattached) - 6ft 9inch

German stopper Muller has spent many spells without a club during his career, with the 27-year-old finding himself in that scenario again currently.

He last played for Augsburg's second team but has previously turned out for Bayern Munich's reserves as well as Seligenporten in the Bavarian regional leagues.

Next stop? Nobody knows.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Jason Mooney signs autographs during his days with Tranmere. Picture: PAJason Mooney signs autographs during his days with Tranmere. Picture: PA

Jason Mooney (Cliftonville) - 6ft 8.5inch

The Northern Irishman has played in his homeland as well as having a number of spells in England with the likes of Wycombe, Tranmere, York and Accrington.

His time at Wycombe saw him spend two months on trial having previously signed non-contract terms with the Chairboys while working for the club as a barman.

He's now playing in the top flight in Northern Ireland.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon. Picture: PANottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon. Picture: PA

Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) - 6ft 8inch

By far the best-known name on this list.

The Romanian's move to Manchester City in 2011 catapulted him into the big leagues, with the stopper winning a Premier League title during his time at the club.

He's since turned out for Sunderland, Watford and Deportivo La Coruna and is now at Nottingham Forest.

MORE: 'We've just played the final so it's not for me to comment' - Town target Norwood on his future following Tranmere promotion

Peterborough United's Aaron Chapman is on the transfer list. Picture: PAPeterborough United's Aaron Chapman is on the transfer list. Picture: PA

Aaron Chapman (Peterborough United) - 6ft 8inch

The Londoner earned a shot at professional football in 2013 when he moved from Belper Town to Chesterfield.

He never made a league appearance there but loans at Chester and Bristol Rovers earned him a move to Accrington in 2016.

He was a regular there, earning a move to Peterborough last summer, but is now on the transfer list.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) - 6ft 7.5inch

The Serbian goalkeeper's move to Manchester United in 2014 was supposed to be his big break but a career at Old Trafford has never materialised.

He was instantly loaned out following his move and never earned a work permit to make the switch to England, instead signing for Lechia Gdansk in Poland.

He's currently with Torino but spent last season on loan in Serie B with Ascoli.

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brexit: let’s just get on with it! Then we can all sit back and say I told you so

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's strong opinion reflects the fact that everyone in the country has one, except the major parties, says Liz Nice Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

New signing Holy is one of the world’s goalkeeping giants... but he’s not the tallest stopper on the planet

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Are you allowed to get your legs out at my age? I asked my children

Unseemly? Or does Sharon have every right to get her legs out, regardless of what her children say? Photo: Sharon Morrison

Tony Garnett: Hambro Cup second round matches, results and scorers

RUSHMERE IN LAST EIGHT: Hambro team. Back (from left): Jordan Bloomfield, Connor James, Ross Howard, Gary Channing (team captain), Peter Robinson. Front: Matt Godbold, Josh Cottrell, James Godbold, Ricky Ling and Rob Hastings. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Sunshine and highs of 22C predicted for Suffolk Show - but there could be the odd shower

South Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists