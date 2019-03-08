E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Taylor insists there's no 'bomb squad' at Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 October 2019

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor insists there is no 'bomb squad' at Playford Road.

Blues boss Paul Lambert has used 29 different players across the 14 competitive games played so far this season.

Tomas Holy, Cole Skuse and Flynn Downes are the only three to start every league game for the unbeaten League One table-toppers, while the EFL Trophy has proved a valuable tournament to give game-time to players returning from injury and emerging academy talent.

"There's not one player at the football club who is bombed out," said Taylor, speaking after a strong-looking Town 'second string' recorded a comfortable 4-0 home win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

"They always say there are bomb squads at different clubs, but we don't have that.

"We're trying to spread it out so everybody's having equal time and are getting as many minutes as they possibly can.

"It's about making sure that when they're coming into the team they're feeling part of it.

"It's a strong squad. The gaffer's doing the rotation system where people are getting to play and then are going back out the team and other people are then coming in. Everybody's grasping their opportunity.

"That's the way it's got to be. It keeps everybody on their toes, it keeps everybody hungry and it keeps everybody together.

"There's a great team spirit and that will be a massive strength for us going forwards.

"That togetherness is now spilling out into the stands, which is the most pleasing thing for me. The club is becoming one and everybody's looking for the same thing, which is success."

Town had no match this weekend, their scheduled match at Wycombe postponed due to international call-ups, but now face at least nine games - possibly more depending on FA Cup results - in the space of 38 days.

"We've got good flexibility," said Taylor. "We've got players who are versatile enough to go and adapt to different positions.

"At the end of the day the manager wants to go and play football and with the players we've got that are comfortable on the ball that means he can play near enough anyone."

