'This will probably come back to bite us' - Town fans react to promotion rivals Sunderland signing Tommy Smith

PUBLISHED: 16:20 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 21 February 2020

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: ARCHANT/SAFC

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that former Portman Road stalwart Tommy Smith has signed for the Blues' League One promotion rivals Sunderland.

The 29-year-old defender, who made more than 250 appearances for Town after coming through the youth ranks, has joined the injury-hit Black Cats until the end of the season.

Smith, who saw his contract at MLS side Coloroado Rapids expire last year, hasn't played a competitive game since October 6. He's been training with Ipswich's Under-23s in recent months and admitted he'd love to rejoin his boyhood club at some stage, but manager Paul Lambert dismissed the idea of signing him as 'crazy' adding 'you've got to move on'.

