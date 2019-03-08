Heavy Showers

Town to explore other striker options after putting Tom Elliott deal 'on hold'

PUBLISHED: 17:27 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 30 July 2019

Ipswich Town have put a loan move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott on hold. Photo: Focus Images

Ipswich Town have put a loan move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott on hold. Photo: Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town will explore other striker options after deciding to put a loan move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott 'on hold'.

The Blues agreed to take the 28-year-old front man on a season-long loan when negotiating keeper Bartosz Bialkowski's switch to The Den.

Elliott underwent a medical at Portman Road yesterday with the Blues keen to get a good diagnosis of the hamstring injury he suffered at the start of pre-season.

MORE: 'I am relieved... it's been a crazy few weeks' - Bialkowski completes loan switch to Millwall

Town have subsequently decided that Elliott will take longer to recover than first hoped and decided not to proceed with the deal.

The move is not completely dead in the water, and could yet be revisited, but Town boss Paul Lambert has decided to weigh up other options for the time being.

MORE: 'I'm here to battle for the starting spot' - Town sign keeper Will Norris on loan from Wolves

Town were last night linked with Blackburn striker Joe Nuttall, the 22-year-old said to be a target of League One rivals Blackpool.

Keeper Will Norris became Town's fifth summer signing earlier today, the 25-year-old arriving on a season-long loan from Wolves today has

IPSWICH TOWN'S 2019 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

INS (5): James Norwood (Tranmere, Bosman free), Tomas Holy (Gillingham, Bosman free), Luke Garbutt (Everton, loan), Will Norris (Wolves, loan), Adam Przybek (West Brom, free).

OUTS (15): Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall, loan), Dean Gerken (released), Jordan Spence (released), James Bree (loan expired), Matthew Pennington (loan expired), James Collins (released), Jonas Knudsen (released, signed for Malmo), Callum Elder (loan expired), Trevoh Chalobah (loan expired), Tom Adeyemi (released), Grant Ward (released), Simon Dawkins (released), Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth, £500k), Will Keane (loan expired), Collin Quaner (loan expired).

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD AS IT STANDS (28)

Holy, Norris; Emmanuel, Donacien, Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Kenlock, Nydam, Clements; Judge, Skuse, Nolan, Bishop, Downes, Dozzell, El Mizouni, Huws; Edwards, Lankester, Rowe, Garbutt, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Sears, Roberts.

