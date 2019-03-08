Town to explore other striker options after putting Tom Elliott deal 'on hold'

Ipswich Town have put a loan move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott on hold. Photo: Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town will explore other striker options after deciding to put a loan move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott 'on hold'.

The Blues agreed to take the 28-year-old front man on a season-long loan when negotiating keeper Bartosz Bialkowski's switch to The Den.

Elliott underwent a medical at Portman Road yesterday with the Blues keen to get a good diagnosis of the hamstring injury he suffered at the start of pre-season.

Town have subsequently decided that Elliott will take longer to recover than first hoped and decided not to proceed with the deal.

The move is not completely dead in the water, and could yet be revisited, but Town boss Paul Lambert has decided to weigh up other options for the time being.

Town were last night linked with Blackburn striker Joe Nuttall, the 22-year-old said to be a target of League One rivals Blackpool.

Keeper Will Norris became Town's fifth summer signing earlier today, the 25-year-old arriving on a season-long loan from Wolves today has

