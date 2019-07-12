Who are they? Town's League One rivals Accrington beat French giants Marseille

Accrington Stanley players celebrate during their 2-1 friendly win over French giants Marseille. Picture: ACCRINGTON STANLEY TWITTER Archant

While Ipswich Town are out in Germany preparing for their League One campaign, one of their rivals have tuned up with a remarkable pre-season win over one of the giants of European football.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We appeared to have crashed Twitter last night, so it only seems right that we remind you just how we did it.



❤️ In case you missed it, #asfc beat @OM_English 2-1 at the @AJBell_Stadium!



➡️ https://t.co/36iBOJU0sX #OurStanley pic.twitter.com/kyaEjuPePY — Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) July 12, 2019

Accrington Stanley - perhaps still best known as the 'who are they?' from the famed 80's milk advert - enjoyed a 2-1 win over nine-times French champions Marseille yesterday.

MORE: Garbutt set to make a big impression at Town

In a game played in front of 1,266 fans at the AJ Bell Stadium - the home of rugby's Sale Sharks and Salford Red Devils - Stanley took the lead through Sean McConville inside 28 minutes.

Offrande Zanzala doubled their lead from the spot less than ten minutes later, and Stanley were on their way to a famous win.

You may also want to watch:

Former Newcastle forward and 2018 World Cup winner Florian Thauvin found the net for Marseille late on, but it wasn't enough for the French giants.

MORE: Watch Town's pre-season training highlights

As well as Thauvin, Marseille fielded a side which included former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet.

Town, of course, lost to Stanley in the FA Cup last season, losing 1-0 away in the Third Round back in January.

The Blues also signed both striker Kayden Jackson and defender Janoi Donacien from Stanley last summer.

The two sides meet as equals in League One next season - Town make the trip to Accrington on Saturday October 19, with the reverse fixture at Portman Road on Saturday, January 11.