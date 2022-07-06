Southwold Sausage Walk returning with hopes of scooping world record
- Credit: Foyers Photography
Southwold Sausage Walk has revealed the date for its next event and will be aiming to officially earn a world record.
Taking place on October 9, hundreds of dachshunds and their owners are expected to make their way to the Suffolk town and take part in what is aiming to be the largest beach gathering of sausage dogs in the world.
According to organiser Laura Baggott, previous events have attracted up to 700 dogs but this year the goal is to get a representative from the Guinness World Records to the walk-in order to verify their record.
The event, which is sponsored by local business Naturediet, began in 2017 and has grown into one of the UK's largest meet-ups for pets, gaining recognition from across the country and beyond.
Laura Baggott said: "We're worldwide now. People from places like America and Germany have said they want to come to our next one.
"We set up a page for the next event and in 24 hours we had over 1,000 people say they were interested on Facebook."
This will be the second Southwold Sausage Walk of the year, with about 200 dachshunds congregating in March in order to help raise money for pets in Ukraine.
Before that, 700 dachshunds crossed the inflatable start line on Southwold beach in October 2021, with dogs from as far as Kent and London making appearances.
There will be a number of stalls at the event selling all kinds of pet products ranging from food and treats to bandanas.
A live DJ will also be in attendance as participants and their four-legged friends look to make history later this year.