Suffolk hotel named among best by the British seaside

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:59 AM May 23, 2022
The Swan Hotel in Southwold has been named among the best seaside hotels in the UK

The Swan Hotel in Southwold has been named among the best seaside hotels in the UK - Credit: Anthony Cullen

A Suffolk hotel has been named among the best hotels by the British seaside.

The Swan at Southwold was included in a shortlist of 25 of the best coastal hotels published by The Times.

When putting together the list, seaside hotels across the country were chosen based on the unique experience that visitors can have while staying there.

The Swan, Suffolk brewer Adnams' flagship hotel, was selected due to its "classy contemporary look" after its renovation.

The article reads: "Southwold comes with plenty of famous associations: George Orwell wrote A Clergyman’s Daughter at his parents’ home on the high street, while Ed Sheeran lives nearby and could be one windbreaker along on its sandy beach or ahead of you in the ice-cream queue on Britain’s only 21st-century pier.

General Manager of the Swan in Southwold, Lilianne Aubourg

General Manager of the Swan in Southwold, Lilianne Aubourg - Credit: Adnams

"If you’re bored by celeb-watching, try Covehithe, a stone’s skim to the north, and watched over by the ruin of St Andrew’s Church.

"Either way make this 17th-century inn on Market Place, 150 yards from the beach, your base. Its renovation neatly sidestepped seaside soundbites and landed a classy contemporary look instead.

"Pops of stick-of-rock pink top the posts of the tester beds and bold furniture comes in super-charged teals and taupes."

Across East Anglia, The Waterfront at Wells-next-the-Sea and The Harper at Langham, both in Norfolk, were also included in The Times' list.

Suffolk Live News
Southwold News

