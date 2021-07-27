9 fabulous things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 11:00 AM July 27, 2021

Popstar Olly Murs' concert in Newmarket is one of the major attractions in Suffolk this weekend

With the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions now lifted, there are plenty of events you can enjoy in Suffolk this weekend.





Woodbridge street food festival

Inspired by French summer fêtes, the Woodbridge street food festival is sure to bring holiday vibes.

The festival is being held on the banks of the River Deben in Woodbridge this weekend - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

The event, which is free, has been organised by Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music and is also supported by Woodbridge Town Council.

The festival is being held in Whisstocks Square on Saturday afternoon.





Olly Murs at Newmarket

You may also want to watch:

Dear Darlin', what better way to kick-start your weekend than seeing Troublemaker Olly Murs in concert at Newmarket Racecourse?

Olly Murs will be performing at Newmarket racecourse - Credit: SEANA HUGHES

The Dance With Me Tonight singer will ensure your heart skips a beat as he performs his best hits, including tracks from his triple platinum album Never Been Better.

The chart-topper's performance comes after an evening of racing at Newmarket on Friday.

Tickets for the event can be bought online.





Beach Street artisan market

The popular artisan market in Felixstowe's Beach Street will be making a return following the success of the last market.

Brownies from Alex Artisan Bakery will be at the market - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Stalls at the previous market included mezze boxes and street food from Samu Kitchen. bagels filled with beef or vegan pastrami and pickles from Bagel or Beigel, homemade pies and local cheeses from ComplEat, and traditional cuts of pork from Greenacres smallholding.

The market will be open between 10am and 3pm and is also dog-friendly.





Spirit of Place - Woodbridge

The Spirit of Place returns this weekend at the The Angel, in Woodbridge.

The event focuses on different spirits and celebrates art, music and culture.

The Spirit of Place festival celebrates the music and arts - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Organisers have said they are cannot wait to see everyone again, with the event remaining outdoors.

There are only a few tickets left for the event, which can be bought online.





Primadonna - Stowmarket

The music, film, theatre, comedy and food festival is back after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid.

With "the world as it should be" at its theme, the event will take place at Stowmarket's Museum of East Anglian Life from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1.

Sandi Toksvig, co-founder of the Primadonna Festival, speaking at the first event in 2019 - Credit: Adam Razvi

Famous writers set to speak include broadcaster Sandi Toksvig - who is one of the event’s co-founders - Adjoa Andoh, star of TV’s Bridgerton, and MasterChef judge Grace Dent.





New Wolsey event

The New Wolsey Theatre, in Ipswich, is holding a Dark Sky Reserves event for young people.

During the third coronavirus lockdown in the spring, 84 young people aged between seven and 27 and from across seven different youth theatre groups took part in digital workshops to explore the theme of Dark Sky Reserves.



Dark Sky Reserves are protected spaces in the night sky, free of artificial light pollution, designed to allow human beings to enjoy, reflect upon and explore our nocturnal environment.



The participants creatively explored themes including the night-time, dreams, sleep and the cosmos with professional playwright and poet James McDermott.





EA festival

A new creative arts and culture festival will take place at Hedingham Castle this weekend, providing a platform for both local creative talent as well as internationally recognised stars.

The line-up includes Countdown wordsmith Susie Dent, QI maestro John Lloyd and model and environmentalist Arizona Muse.

Countdown star Susie Dent will be exploring the way language evolves at the EA Festival at Hedingham Castle - Credit: EA Festival

The EA Festival runs from July 31 and August 1. The full programme and tickets are available online.





Pick your own sunflowers

Families will be able to spend some quality time together as Blackthorpe Barn, in Rougham, invites people to pick some of the 88,000 sunflowers it has planted.

Car parking and admission to the sunflower fields are free, but sunflower stems will be charged at £2 each or £8 for five stems.

Dogs are also able to visit the sunflower fields, but must be well-behaved and kept on a lead at all times.





Moon exhibition - Ipswich

A giant inflatable moon is coming to Ipswich Art Gallery this weekend so families can learn more about outer space during the school holidays.

As well as the large inflatable moon hanging in the gallery's atrium, the free touring exhibition will also showcase a piece of Moon rock and fascinating scientific instruments.







