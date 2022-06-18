When will the Hurricane fighter planes fly over Suffolk today?

The Hurricane planes will fly over Bardwell this afternoon - Credit: BBMF

The iconic Hurricane fighter planes are set to fly over west Suffolk this afternoon as part of the celebrations for a village fete.

Organisers of the Bardwell Jubilee Village Fete and Fun Day have arranged for the Second World War planes to take to the skies on Saturday.

The fete, which is being held on the village playing field in Spring Road, will start at 12pm, with the flypast is expected at 2.20pm.

The Hawker Hurricane was the most prolific fighter in the Battle of Britain and destroyed more enemy aircraft in that battle than all other fighters and ground defences combined.

It should make three passes over the event in Bardwell, north-east of Bury St Edmunds.

Entrance to the fete is free, with organisers encouraging those who want to see the flypast to get to the event in good time.

The flypast is subject to the weather.

The flypast comes shortly after the Red Arrows soared over Suffolk at the start of the month - Credit: PA

The flypast comes after the iconic Red Arrows were spotted flying over Suffolk earlier this month as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.