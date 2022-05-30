7 Suffolk hotels perfect for afternoon tea

The Swan at Lavenham is just one of many great places to enjoy afternoon tea in Suffolk - Credit: Phil Morley/Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is a beautiful county and we are lucky enough to be home to a number of stunning hotels, each with their own unique characteristics.

However, the one thing they all have in common is a passion for the great British classic - afternoon tea.

Here is just a handful of the many wonderful Suffolk hotels that serve delicious afternoon tea:

Ickworth Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

The Ickworth Hotel, in the east wing of Ickworth House, near Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Archant

Set among acres of stunning countryside, Ickworth Hotel is one of West Suffolk's most idyllic attractions.

Not only can guests enjoy a classic afternoon tea experience, but right now the hotel is offering a 'Matilda' inspired afternoon tea, complete with a 'Bruce Bogtrotter' chocolate cake.

The Swan, Lavenham

Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan. - Credit: Archant

Perhaps one of the smaller hotels on this list but without question one of the prettiest and most historic, The Swan at Lavenham has been a favourite spot for people across the county to relax and take in the very best of what Suffolk has to offer.

There's a traditional and a savoury afternoon tea offering, as well as a limited 'Fit for a Queen' option to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Ufford Park, Woodbridge

Ufford Park, just outside of Woodbridge, was recently included in a list of the best 51 places in England for afternoon tea by Muddy Stilettos, and for good reason.

Diners can tuck into a "tower of goodies" whilst being surrounded by 120 acres of parkland and immerse themselves in the undeniable beauty of Ufford Park.

Hintlesham Hall Hotel, Ipswich

Hintlesham Hall (picture: Sarah Lucy Brown) - Credit: Archant

A favourite wedding venue in the Ipswich area, Hintlesham Hall is a 16th century, Grade 1 listed manor house hotel set within 175 acres of Suffolk countryside.

If visitors don't fancy the fine dining restaurant and instead opt for afternoon tea, they can sample the treats in either a stately lounge or go al fresco while overlooking the grounds.

The Mill Hotel, Sudbury

Nestled on the bank of the River Stour, The Mill Hotel in Sudbury is a "picture-perfect scene".

As the hotel's website rightfully states, an "escape to the country isn’t complete without a plate of buttery, just-baked scones and lashings of clotted cream", and The Mill Hotel is there to satisfy your foodie needs.

Seckford Hall Hotel, Woodbridge

Seckford Hall Picture: PETER WILES - Credit: citizenside.com

Another of Suffolk's most historic hotels, Seckford Hall guests can really make the most of a day out in the Woodbridge countryside.

What more could you want than a day of spa treatments, a dip in the pool and then a classic English afternoon tea to top it all off?

The Swan, Southwold

Having recently been named as one of the best coastal hotels in Britain by The Times, The Swan at Southwold is an institution in the Suffolk coastal town.

There's a diverse range of tea on offer, from your everyday brew to 'Superfruit', but there's always the option to get a bit lively with a glass of prosecco.