7 Suffolk hotels perfect for afternoon tea
- Credit: Phil Morley/Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk is a beautiful county and we are lucky enough to be home to a number of stunning hotels, each with their own unique characteristics.
However, the one thing they all have in common is a passion for the great British classic - afternoon tea.
Here is just a handful of the many wonderful Suffolk hotels that serve delicious afternoon tea:
Ickworth Hotel, Bury St Edmunds
Set among acres of stunning countryside, Ickworth Hotel is one of West Suffolk's most idyllic attractions.
Not only can guests enjoy a classic afternoon tea experience, but right now the hotel is offering a 'Matilda' inspired afternoon tea, complete with a 'Bruce Bogtrotter' chocolate cake.
The Swan, Lavenham
Most Read
- 1 Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans
- 2 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
- 3 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
- 4 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
- 5 Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road
- 6 'Fantastic' chance to bring community pub back to life
- 7 Hurst gunning for play-off final glory as Cook's Chesterfield fall short
- 8 Town's midfield magician has left the building... but will he return for season three?
- 9 Regeneration plans proposed for 'deprived' coastal village
- 10 Popular Suffolk vintage steam fair is back with a bang after pandemic
Perhaps one of the smaller hotels on this list but without question one of the prettiest and most historic, The Swan at Lavenham has been a favourite spot for people across the county to relax and take in the very best of what Suffolk has to offer.
There's a traditional and a savoury afternoon tea offering, as well as a limited 'Fit for a Queen' option to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Ufford Park, Woodbridge
Ufford Park, just outside of Woodbridge, was recently included in a list of the best 51 places in England for afternoon tea by Muddy Stilettos, and for good reason.
Diners can tuck into a "tower of goodies" whilst being surrounded by 120 acres of parkland and immerse themselves in the undeniable beauty of Ufford Park.
Hintlesham Hall Hotel, Ipswich
A favourite wedding venue in the Ipswich area, Hintlesham Hall is a 16th century, Grade 1 listed manor house hotel set within 175 acres of Suffolk countryside.
If visitors don't fancy the fine dining restaurant and instead opt for afternoon tea, they can sample the treats in either a stately lounge or go al fresco while overlooking the grounds.
The Mill Hotel, Sudbury
Nestled on the bank of the River Stour, The Mill Hotel in Sudbury is a "picture-perfect scene".
As the hotel's website rightfully states, an "escape to the country isn’t complete without a plate of buttery, just-baked scones and lashings of clotted cream", and The Mill Hotel is there to satisfy your foodie needs.
Seckford Hall Hotel, Woodbridge
Another of Suffolk's most historic hotels, Seckford Hall guests can really make the most of a day out in the Woodbridge countryside.
What more could you want than a day of spa treatments, a dip in the pool and then a classic English afternoon tea to top it all off?
The Swan, Southwold
Having recently been named as one of the best coastal hotels in Britain by The Times, The Swan at Southwold is an institution in the Suffolk coastal town.
There's a diverse range of tea on offer, from your everyday brew to 'Superfruit', but there's always the option to get a bit lively with a glass of prosecco.