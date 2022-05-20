'You have broken us!' - New cafe at Suffolk beauty spot on huge demand

The Duck & Teapot at Needham Lake has changed its opening hours and menu after only being open for two days - Credit: Gregg Brown

A café which opened at a Suffolk beauty spot less than a week ago has had to temporarily change its menu and visiting hours after experiencing huge demand in the opening days.

The Duck and Teapot officially opened to customers at Needham Lake on Tuesday, May 17.

However, the café, which is managed by the team behind Cabbages and Kings, the popular café at The Mix in Stowmarket, has now announced it will be changing its visiting hours to 10am-4pm and will temporarily stop serving hot food.

In a post on Facebook, management at The Duck and Teapot said: "Unfortunately, we have been unable to cope with the levels of demand and we don’t currently have the staff numbers to deal with this and we feel this is the best way forward to remain open whilst also allowing us the time to interview and recruit more staff.

"I can only apologise, we have completely misjudged the demand from Needham.

"We will look to return to longer opening hours and a larger menu as soon as we feel we are in a position to.

"Right now I feel the only way we can remain trading is to revert to a coffee shop style format where we will sell cakes and savoury items.

"Sorry Needham Market but you have broken us in 2 days and we need to regroup to come back stronger."

The café was built in a bid to bring more people to the area and got its quirky and memorable name following a public vote.

Almost half of the voters (1,031) voted for the name with 679 voting for The Swan's Nest and 225 for Quacker's Café.

According to Mid Suffolk District Council, Needham Lake is mid Suffolk's most popular free attraction.