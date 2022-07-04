News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 of the prettiest cafes in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:00 AM July 4, 2022
Customers keep staff busy at The Two Magpies in Woodbridge

Customers keep staff busy at The Two Magpies in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In Suffolk, there is a growing passion for coffee, with plenty of stunning cafes opening across the county.

It doesn't matter what town or village you find yourself in, you'll almost always be able to find your way to a stunning and unique cafe to recharge your batteries with a slice of cake and a warm drink.

Here are just seven of Suffolk's prettiest cafes...

Folk Cafe, Bury St Edmunds

On the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds, foodies are flocking to Folk Cafe, with people queuing up to get a slice of the action at this wonderful food spot.

On a sunny day, customers can sit outside and bask in the rural west Suffolk air whilst tucking in to some expertly put together dishes.

Applaud, Ipswich

Owners of Applaud, Sisters Hannah Huntly and Beth Cook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Applaud is a real head-turner in Ipswich - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman
  2. 2 Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move
  3. 3 Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Five people injured and air ambulance called after car overturned in crash
  2. 5 Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk
  3. 6 Road closed and person trapped in car after crash
  4. 7 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
  5. 8 'Significant' amount of Class A drugs and taser found at home in Suffolk
  6. 9 Plans seek to create traveller pitches for family use
  7. 10 Seven Suffolk villages that have received national recognition

Found in St Peter's Street in Ipswich, Applaud is one of the town's most unique and aesthetically pleasing cafes.

The walls inside are adorned with artwork and the courtyard garden provides the perfect environment to relax and unwind.

Two Magpies, Woodbridge

Customers keep staff busy at The Two Magpies in Woodbridge

Customers keep staff busy at The Two Magpies in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Opening in Woodbridge this year, Two Magpies is a go-to cafe for those who can't get enough of baked goods.

The simplistic white walls allow the various pastries and goodies to take centre stage - and it's a sight to behold.

Courtyard Cafe at Alder Carr Farm, Needham Market

Diversification feature at Alder Carr Farm in Needham Market. Nick and Joan Hardingham with daughter

Courtyard Cafe is one of the prettiest places to grab some food and drink in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

This wholesome cafe is the perfect countryside getaway for those who want to take in the open air whilst they have a warm drink in hand. 

The Courtyard Cafe at Alder Carr farm is nestled in the heart of Suffolk and the combination of farm life and good food is a real winner.

Tiptree Tea Room, Southwold

A picturesque cafe for a picturesque seaside town.

Tiptree Tea Room stands out due to its walls and counters stacked with Tiptree products, and the tasteful bay window that sticks out onto the street really draws the eye.

Martha's Barn Cafe, Ipswich

Marthas Barn cafe at Otley Hall is now open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Marthas Barn cafe at Otley Hall is now open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Found at the historic Otley Hall, Martha's Barn Cafe opened up in 2021 and instantly became one of the prettiest cafes around.

The combination of exposed beams, contemporary furniture and, most importantly, good food makes this spot a very tempting option.

Twyfords Cafe, Beccles

Twyfords Cafe on Smallgate in Beccles. Picture: Danielle Booden

Twyfords Cafe on Smallgate in Beccles - Credit: Danielle Booden

In Beccles, Twyfords Cafe immediately grabs the eye from the street with its three storeys and big signage, but inside is where it really shines.

There's also a gorgeous outside seating area which is perfect to enjoy a slice of cake or an ice cream this summer.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The Swan in Worlingworth, one of the most isolated communities in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
An arson attack took place at the National Trust site in Flatford

Suffolk Constabulary

Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The main farmhouse and buildings at Carlton House Farm at Mettingham

One of north Suffolk's 'most productive' arable farms up for sale

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon