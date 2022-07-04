7 of the prettiest cafes in Suffolk

Customers keep staff busy at The Two Magpies in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In Suffolk, there is a growing passion for coffee, with plenty of stunning cafes opening across the county.

It doesn't matter what town or village you find yourself in, you'll almost always be able to find your way to a stunning and unique cafe to recharge your batteries with a slice of cake and a warm drink.

Here are just seven of Suffolk's prettiest cafes...

Folk Cafe, Bury St Edmunds

On the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds, foodies are flocking to Folk Cafe, with people queuing up to get a slice of the action at this wonderful food spot.

On a sunny day, customers can sit outside and bask in the rural west Suffolk air whilst tucking in to some expertly put together dishes.

Applaud, Ipswich

Applaud is a real head-turner in Ipswich - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Found in St Peter's Street in Ipswich, Applaud is one of the town's most unique and aesthetically pleasing cafes.

The walls inside are adorned with artwork and the courtyard garden provides the perfect environment to relax and unwind.

Two Magpies, Woodbridge

Customers keep staff busy at The Two Magpies in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Opening in Woodbridge this year, Two Magpies is a go-to cafe for those who can't get enough of baked goods.

The simplistic white walls allow the various pastries and goodies to take centre stage - and it's a sight to behold.

Courtyard Cafe at Alder Carr Farm, Needham Market

Courtyard Cafe is one of the prettiest places to grab some food and drink in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

This wholesome cafe is the perfect countryside getaway for those who want to take in the open air whilst they have a warm drink in hand.

The Courtyard Cafe at Alder Carr farm is nestled in the heart of Suffolk and the combination of farm life and good food is a real winner.

Tiptree Tea Room, Southwold

A picturesque cafe for a picturesque seaside town.

Tiptree Tea Room stands out due to its walls and counters stacked with Tiptree products, and the tasteful bay window that sticks out onto the street really draws the eye.

Martha's Barn Cafe, Ipswich

Marthas Barn cafe at Otley Hall is now open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Found at the historic Otley Hall, Martha's Barn Cafe opened up in 2021 and instantly became one of the prettiest cafes around.

The combination of exposed beams, contemporary furniture and, most importantly, good food makes this spot a very tempting option.

Twyfords Cafe, Beccles

Twyfords Cafe on Smallgate in Beccles - Credit: Danielle Booden

In Beccles, Twyfords Cafe immediately grabs the eye from the street with its three storeys and big signage, but inside is where it really shines.

There's also a gorgeous outside seating area which is perfect to enjoy a slice of cake or an ice cream this summer.