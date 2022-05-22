5 new places to eat and drink in Woodbridge this year

Chef Tom Payne preparing the pizzas at The Woodyard in Woodbridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Woodbridge has long been known as a food and drink hotspot, but a number of new places have opened up in the east Suffolk town this year.

Here are five of the pubs, restaurants and bakeries that have opened in the Woodbridge area in 2022.

Two Magpies Bakery

One of the first new places to eat in Woodbridge this year, popular bakery chain Two Magpies opened its latest store in the Thoroughfare back in January.

Two Magpies said the move to Woodbridge had been accelerated through public support following the closure of the Cake Shop Bakery in the town last November.

1975

Filled with foliage, 1975 was opened by Clare Swann in a unit in Gobbitts Yard at the end of April.

The wine list has been put together by nearby Flunder Wines, with a recommendation for every single dish on the menu.

The Woodyard

The latest restaurant to open on the banks of the iconic River Deben, The Woodyard is a Neapolitan pizza, cocktail and wine joint.

It's the newest venture from Charles and Eilir Rogers, who also run the award-winning Grundisburgh Dog pub and Grundisburgh Dog Deli in the nearby village.

Ye Olde Bell & Steelyard

While not a new venue, Ye Olde Bell & Steelyard, which is believed to be the 12th oldest pub in England, has been taken over by brothers Matt and Dan Smith.

The brothers say they have fulfilled a family dream by taking over the New Street pub.

Fodder

Harry Wolff-Evans is the new owner of Five Winds Farm butchers' shop in Melton, just outside of Woodbridge, and has renamed the business Fodder.

He is hoping to keep the store the same as regulars expect - including its famous gigantic "Bad Boy" sausage rolls.