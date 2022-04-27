'I feel lost for words' - Suffolk deli crowned best in East Anglia
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A Suffolk delicatessen has been named as the best farm shop/deli in East Anglia at a prestigious awards ceremony.
The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen was one of just six retailers in East Anglia to be selected for the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2022 shortlist, from hundreds of entries from across the country.
At the awards ceremony held at the NEC in Birmingham on April 25, accolades were given out regionally and the Grundisburgh-based deli shop was named the best in the area.
This award comes just 11 months after the official opening of the deli, with the shop initially beginning as a side project of The Dog at Grundisburgh during the 2020 lockdown.
Owner Eilir Rogers said: "For the first time in my life, I feel lost for words. I feel honoured, chuffed, proud and really excited.
"It's so lovely to receive recognition for the hard work we have put in. It's a seal of approval on what we are doing. We do whatever we can to make sure our customers are happy.
"We were up against some amazing retailers, which makes it more amazing that we won."
Judges at the awards show said The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen "is a really good strong story", and they "loved the fact that the pandemic has resulted in additional services being bought to this village community".
They added: "This sounds a very special place and an instant success within its community.
"I appreciate the team's sustainability efforts as well as their innovation and proactivity."
Friday Street Farm Shop, Kitchen, Butchery, Cheeseroom & Deli in Saxmundham was also shortlisted as a "commended retailer".