Published: 7:00 PM August 21, 2021

Olly Murs was glad to be back in front of a large crowd after two years away - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Following a successful concert at Newmarket racecourse earlier this summer, Witham born singer Olly Murs is gearing up for a homecoming gig in Colchester.

Essex-born Murs, who went to junior school in Witham and high school in Braintree, will be performing at Castle Park on Sunday, August 29, treating fans to his biggest hits, including Heart Skips a Beat, Dear Darlin' and Dance With Me Tonight.

His audience will also get to hear tracks from his latest triple platinum album Never Been Better.

Speaking ahead of his summer tour Murs said: "It's been such a tough year for everyone and I can't wait to get back out on the road and entertain my fans. To finish the tour in my home town will be the perfect way to sign off for the summer."

Tickets for the concert are still available and are available from the Colchester Events website - colchester-events.co.uk.

Earlier this month the singer had to undergo knee surgery following his Newmarket Nights gig, where he paid tribute to his friend Caroline Flack.











