Published: 7:30 PM July 25, 2021

A four day film festival will be coming to Christchurch Park in Ipswich this summer - Credit: Pop up Pictures

From an outdoor film festival in Ipswich, to drive-in films in Colchester there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy cinema in July and August.

And for those that feel comfortable heading back indoors we have included a round-up of what's on in independent cinemas in Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket and Ipswich.

The Museum of East Anglian Life - outdoor cinema

The Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket have a stellar line-up of events over the summer, and will be showing four films in their grounds in August.

Over the weekend of August 13 and 14 families will be able to watch Ratatouille, The Princess Bride and Grease.

More details can be found on the museum's Facebook page.



Helmingham Hall Gardens - outdoor cinema experience

Open-air cinema is coming to Helmingham Hall this summer - Credit: Gareth Nunns

At the end of August cinema lovers will be able to watch classics Pretty Women and Jurassic Park at Helmingham Hall near Stowmarket.

Visitors will be able to have a look around the beautiful gardens and organisers hope the event will have a boutique festival vibe.

There will be entertainment, food and drinks before the open-air films at Helmingham Hall - Credit: Gareth Nunns

Relax at the new look Regal in Stowmarket

The Regal in Stowmarket reopened in May after extensive refurbishment work. So if you haven't had a chance to take a look yet why not head there during the summer holidays to enjoy one of the new children's films they are showing.

On the line-up for the school holidays they have The Croods: A New Age, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Peter Rabbit 2 and The Witches.

As well as the films on offer at the cinema, you can also try out some treats at their new café and bar The 1936.

You can check the Regal's ever-changing film schedule on their website.

Go indie at the Ipswich Film Theatre

For true indie film lovers there is one place in Ipswich you simply must visit in August. The Ipswich Film Theatre is hidden away around the side of the Corn Exchange in King Street.

They recently announced that once a month they will be hosting a Friday Fright Night in partnership with Arrow video, we can see what classic horror films they dig out from their vaults! Find out more about the Ipswich Film Theatre on their website.

Christchurch Park - open air film fest

Christchurch Park in Ipswich in the sun - but the warm weather is not set to continue. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS - Credit: Archant

Thanks to Pop up Pictures children and adults will be able to enjoy four nights of open air films at Christchurch Park in Ipswich from August 13 to August 15.

There will be 14 screenings over the weekend including Back to the Future, Top Gun and Bohemian Rhapsody. Children will be able to enjoy The Lion King and The Jungle Book for free.

Drive-in Cinema - Colchester

If you want to imagine you are actually in Grease, head to Colchester for the ultimate drive-in cinema experience.

Nightflix cinema, set up screenings across the UK and coming up in Colchester they will be showing Black Widow, Cruella and Rocketman.

The drive-in cinema can be found in the car park of the Tollgate Centre shopping park - to book visit the Nightflix website.

Family friendly films at Abbeygate Cinema Bury St Edmunds

Mums and dads looking to treat their little ones should take a look at what Abbeygate cinema in Hatter Street Bury St Edmunds have lined up for this summer.

On Saturday mornings they show children's matinees at 10.30am - with a bargain ticket price of £2.50 each!

Abbeygate Cinema also offer special parent and baby screenings on some Tuesday mornings - more details are on their Facebook page.

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds is returning with an audience choice movie Picture: Rachel Edge - Credit: RACHEL EDGE











