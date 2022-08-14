News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:30 AM August 14, 2022
A Suffolk market town has been named one of the best in the UK

A Suffolk coastal town was named among the best in the UK. 

Aldeburgh, was named the seventh best coastal town in the UK by consumer choice company Which? 

A survey was conducted by Which? Which saw nearly 5,000 members voted for their favourite town by the coast. 

The iconic Aldeburgh Scallop 

Taking into consideration beaches, seafront/piers, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet and value for money. 

With an average hotel price of £195, Aldeburgh, which also named one of the prettiest towns in the UK, received a four-star rating for the state of its beaches, scenery, shopping and its selection of food and drink.

For those looking for a place to stay a hotel in Aldeburgh - Brudenell Hotel - has been named one of the best hotels in England. 

Aldeburgh was also recently named one of the most peaceful places in the UK for a staycation.  

Aldeburgh has been named one of the best coastal towns in the UK

The Suffolk coastal town received a five-star rating for the seafront but a three-star rating for its overall value for money. 

Aldeburgh finished with an overall score of 81% for its destination score. 

Another Suffolk seaside town was also mentioned. 

Southwold was ranked 14th by readers after it finished with an overall score of 79%.

The seaside town was given a four-star rating for its beaches, food and drink, scenery and shopping. 


