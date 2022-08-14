'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK
- Credit: Archant
A Suffolk coastal town was named among the best in the UK.
Aldeburgh, was named the seventh best coastal town in the UK by consumer choice company Which?
A survey was conducted by Which? Which saw nearly 5,000 members voted for their favourite town by the coast.
Taking into consideration beaches, seafront/piers, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet and value for money.
With an average hotel price of £195, Aldeburgh, which also named one of the prettiest towns in the UK, received a four-star rating for the state of its beaches, scenery, shopping and its selection of food and drink.
For those looking for a place to stay a hotel in Aldeburgh - Brudenell Hotel - has been named one of the best hotels in England.
Aldeburgh was also recently named one of the most peaceful places in the UK for a staycation.
The Suffolk coastal town received a five-star rating for the seafront but a three-star rating for its overall value for money.
Aldeburgh finished with an overall score of 81% for its destination score.
Another Suffolk seaside town was also mentioned.
Southwold was ranked 14th by readers after it finished with an overall score of 79%.
The seaside town was given a four-star rating for its beaches, food and drink, scenery and shopping.