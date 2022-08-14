'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK

A Suffolk market town has been named one of the best in the UK - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk coastal town was named among the best in the UK.

Aldeburgh, was named the seventh best coastal town in the UK by consumer choice company Which?

A survey was conducted by Which? Which saw nearly 5,000 members voted for their favourite town by the coast.

The iconic Aldeburgh Scallop - Credit: Archant

Taking into consideration beaches, seafront/piers, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet and value for money.

With an average hotel price of £195, Aldeburgh, which also named one of the prettiest towns in the UK, received a four-star rating for the state of its beaches, scenery, shopping and its selection of food and drink.

For those looking for a place to stay a hotel in Aldeburgh - Brudenell Hotel - has been named one of the best hotels in England.

Aldeburgh was also recently named one of the most peaceful places in the UK for a staycation.

Aldeburgh has been named one of the best coastal towns in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The Suffolk coastal town received a five-star rating for the seafront but a three-star rating for its overall value for money.

Aldeburgh finished with an overall score of 81% for its destination score.

Another Suffolk seaside town was also mentioned.

Southwold was ranked 14th by readers after it finished with an overall score of 79%.

The seaside town was given a four-star rating for its beaches, food and drink, scenery and shopping.



