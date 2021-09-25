See the faces of the criminals who have been jailed in Suffolk this week
Pawn shop burglar stole iPhones and iPads in late-night raid
Anthony Pascoe appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for burgling the Trade Inn, in Stowmarket's Meadow Centre, in the early hours of November 9 last year.
Pascoe had previously admitted the offence after being caught red-handed, fleeing the scene in a car containing stolen electronics.
The 43-year-old was stopped by police on the A14 near Rougham, where officers recovered seven iPhones and four iPads worth a total of £2,719.
Pascoe was jailed for a total of 22 weeks.
Drug-dealer duo sent bulk text messages advertising super-strength cannabis
Andrew Fraser and Damian McNutt were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday after guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis into Leiston between June 1 and June 16, 2018.
Fraser, who is already serving a nine-year sentence for aggravated burglary, refused to attend court but had also admitted possession with intent to supply 8.7 grammes of cannabis and possession of an extendable baton.
McNutt also pleaded guilty to possession of a folding pocket knife on the day of his arrest.
Fraser was jailed for nine months, to serve in addition to a nine-year sentence for aggravated burglary he was handed last year.
Alcoholic threatened to kill police officers and 'do a Raoul Moat'
Phillip Old admitted assaulting an emergency worker at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday after attempting to headbutt a police officer.
The court heard Old, 40, had battled alcoholism for many years and had threatened to "do a Raoul Moat", in reference to the notorious gunman who killed two people in 2010.
Old was handed a five-and-a-half month jail sentence.
Dealer found with £15,000 worth of cannabis in car
Rushit Protoduari, of Crewe, was arrested after police in Lowestoft discovered around 2kg of cannabis, which had a street value of £15,000, in a car.
The 27-year-old was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and money laundering.
He pleaded guilty to the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court and was handed a 26-week jail sentence.