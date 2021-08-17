'The best mum you could ever ask for': family tribute to Newmarket mum

Published: 7:30 AM August 17, 2021

The family of Donna Price have paid tribute to her after she died earlier this month - Credit: Supplied by the family

The family of a woman who died after she "fell from height" have paid tribute to her, saying she was the "best mum you could ever ask for".

Donna Price, who was 43, has been described by her family as a racing girl who was always there when someone needed her.

Sirus Price, Ms Price's youngest child said: "She was a good mum. A Newmarket girl from Essex.

"She was a racing girl and so caring, she always had a smile on her face and a very compassionate woman.

"She was from Witham and moved to Newmarket when she was 16-years-old and had been here ever since.

Donna Price (third from right) with her family - Credit: Supplied by the family

"She met my dad when she was 18 and they have been together for more than 20 years and they had my oldest sister India when my mum was 19.

"She was always there for us when we needed her the most."

The family have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Ms Price's funeral and her son said it is so important to them all.

"The fundraiser is pretty important to us as we try and sort out the funeral," the 19-year-old said.

Officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday, August 7 to a property in New Cheveley Road.

An ambulance attended the scene but sadly, Ms Price was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem into Ms Price's death found she had "fallen from a height" before she died.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, with two men from Newmarket having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One man, 50, was released on bail and is due to return to police on September 1.

The other man, aged 57, has also been released on bail after police applied for a warrant of further detention at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Speaking after her death Robert Nobbs, Conservative district councillor for Newmarket East, said he was “taken aback” by the news.

He added: “It’s absolutely horrendous news.

“It’s horrible to hear of something as dreadful as this happening in this area, or anywhere for that matter.

“It’s totally saddening for everybody, everyone who knows her, and those who don’t."

Other members of the community also spoke out about the sadness of the incident.



