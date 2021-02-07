News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Passengers rescued after 4x4 car rolls in snowy field

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 12:51 PM February 7, 2021   
Snow has covered roads across Suffolk and caused several accidents

Snow has covered roads across Suffolk and caused several accidents - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Firefighters have rescued two people who became trapped in a 4x4 car after it rolled onto its side in a snowy field.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a member of the public spotted the pair trapped in the car in a field off New Road in Naughton, near Hadleigh, at 10.07am this morning.

Six crews from Hadleigh, Princes Street in Ipswich and Stowmarket were sent to the scene alongside the Unimog (multi-purpose all-wheel drive truck used for difficult terrain) from Princes Street.

The crews made the vehicle stable before releasing the passengers from inside by 10.49am.

The pair were left in the care of the ambulance service. 

Storm Darcy has caused several accidents today as snow flurries have covered roads and are set to get heavier throughout the day.

Three vehicles collided on the A12 at Stratford St Mary this morning while a lucky driver was helped out of a hedge after his car skidded on snow in East Suffolk.

Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police are appealing for information on the man, pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation

Appeal after dog walker 'lunged' at puppy owner

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
A map of East Anglia

'Beast from the East 2' – forecaster warns of up to 30cm of snow in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
National Crime Agency officers arrested a 40-year-old man at an address in Old Newton, Suffolk as part of an ongoing investigation

Homes evacuated and man arrested as bomb squad called to Suffolk village

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Large period house with circular bay window on one wing and blossoming wisteria climbing up the front wall

Gallery

£1.35m home with separate cottage for sale for first time in 75 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon