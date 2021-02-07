Published: 12:51 PM February 7, 2021

Snow has covered roads across Suffolk and caused several accidents - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Firefighters have rescued two people who became trapped in a 4x4 car after it rolled onto its side in a snowy field.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a member of the public spotted the pair trapped in the car in a field off New Road in Naughton, near Hadleigh, at 10.07am this morning.

Six crews from Hadleigh, Princes Street in Ipswich and Stowmarket were sent to the scene alongside the Unimog (multi-purpose all-wheel drive truck used for difficult terrain) from Princes Street.

The crews made the vehicle stable before releasing the passengers from inside by 10.49am.

The pair were left in the care of the ambulance service.

Storm Darcy has caused several accidents today as snow flurries have covered roads and are set to get heavier throughout the day.

Three vehicles collided on the A12 at Stratford St Mary this morning while a lucky driver was helped out of a hedge after his car skidded on snow in East Suffolk.