Hundreds watch spectacular Red Arrows display at coastal air show

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:54 PM August 26, 2021   
Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Red Arrows in formation for the Clacton Airshow - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Red Arrows wowed onlookers with a spectacular performance at a coastal air show after jetting across the Suffolk and north Essex skies on Thursday afternoon.

The RAF aerobatics display team took off from Norwich Airport shortly after 3pm before embarking on a route across the region.

Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Red Arrows captured in full flight from Clacton seafront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

After flying towards Framlingham, the nine red jets were visible in the skies above Ipswich before crossing the border into Essex.

Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The performance was part of Clacton Airshow's 150th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Charlotte Bond

They then arrived in Clacton, where they marked the coastal town's 150th anniversary air show with a special half-hour acrobatic performance, leaving their classic trails of red, white and blue smoke.

The Red Arrows flew over Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to reach Clacton

The Red Arrows flew over Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to reach Clacton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

No in-person events were organised for Clacton Airshow, but crowds gathered along the seafront to catch a glimpse of the famous team.

Crowds on Clacton beach ahead of the display

Crowds on Clacton beach ahead of the display - Credit: Charlotte Bond

After the show, the Red Arrows jetted back into Suffolk shortly before 5pm as they flew over Felixstowe, Tunstall and Saxmundham before completing their journey back to their temporary Norwich base.

Crowds gather at the Clacton air show to see the red arrows Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hundreds of people descended on the seafront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People took cameras to capture the Red Arrows

People took cameras to capture the Red Arrows - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Thursday was the third time the jets had flown over Suffolk in August after several flights at the start of the month.

The Red Arrows drew a large crowd to the Essex seaside town

The Red Arrows drew a large crowd to the Essex seaside town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The beachfront was packed of people eager to see the jets

The beachfront was packed of people eager to see the jets - Credit: Charlotte Bond


