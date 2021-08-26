Gallery
Hundreds watch spectacular Red Arrows display at coastal air show
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The Red Arrows wowed onlookers with a spectacular performance at a coastal air show after jetting across the Suffolk and north Essex skies on Thursday afternoon.
The RAF aerobatics display team took off from Norwich Airport shortly after 3pm before embarking on a route across the region.
After flying towards Framlingham, the nine red jets were visible in the skies above Ipswich before crossing the border into Essex.
They then arrived in Clacton, where they marked the coastal town's 150th anniversary air show with a special half-hour acrobatic performance, leaving their classic trails of red, white and blue smoke.
No in-person events were organised for Clacton Airshow, but crowds gathered along the seafront to catch a glimpse of the famous team.
After the show, the Red Arrows jetted back into Suffolk shortly before 5pm as they flew over Felixstowe, Tunstall and Saxmundham before completing their journey back to their temporary Norwich base.
Thursday was the third time the jets had flown over Suffolk in August after several flights at the start of the month.