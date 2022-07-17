US President Joe Biden lands at Suffolk airbase

President Joe Biden landed at RAF Mildenhall on his way back to America - Credit: Jane King/PA

The President of the United States Joe Biden landed at a Suffolk airbase on his way back to America.

Mr Biden, the 46th US President, landed at RAF Mildenhall at about 8.45pm on Saturday (July 16) so his Air Force One jet could refuel before heading back to America.

The American commander-in-chief was heading back to Washington DC after visiting Saudi Arabia.

On-lookers watched as the iconic Air Force One touched down in Mildenhall before leaving around 45 minutes later.

President Biden previously visited the airbase in 2019 where he met and addressed U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall.

During his visit, President Biden, who was joined by his wife and First Lady Jill Biden, praised the proud history of the Suffolk airbase.

Plane spotters turned out in their hundreds to catch a shot of the iconic Air Force One as it touched down on Suffolk soil.

If you captured any pictures of Air Force One landing at RAF Mildenhall send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery.