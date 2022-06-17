Police name 39-year-old man who died after crashing car into lorry on A14

Stuart Austin has been named as the driver who died after a crash on the A14 at Woolpit - Credit: Google Maps

Police have named the 39-year-old man who died after an Audi crashed into a lorry parked in a layby on the A14 this week.

The westbound carriageway between Haughley and Woolpit was closed for several hours after the crash was reported at about 1.40am on Tuesday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the crash involved a white Audi A3 and a lorry that was parked at the side of the road.

The driver of the Audi was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the victim has been identified as Stuart Austin, from Stowmarket.

In a tribute, Mr Austin’s described him as a "loving father, son, brother and uncle" who "will be dearly missed.”

Anyone with information related to the incident on the A14 at Woolpit is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting reference number 36646/22.