East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Last night was coldest since Beast from the East, forecasters confirm

Matthew Earth

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:37 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 10:17 AM February 11, 2021
Christchurch Park was covered in a blanket of white after snow fell overnight. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Last night was the coldest in the region since 2018, forecasters have said - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Temperatures in Suffolk plunged to as low as -6C overnight in what was the coldest night recorded in the region since the Beast from the East in 2018.

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest has said the lowest temperature recorded in the East of England was at Marham in west Norfolk, where the mercury dipped to -9.7C.

Meteorologist Dan Holley confirmed it was the coldest night in the region since late February 2018, when the Beast from the East arrived on British shores.

Snow has been falling in Suffolk and Essex since the weekend due to Storm Darcy, causing travel chaos for motorists and full school closures to children of key workers.

The weather has also left residents across Suffolk without their regular waste collections due to the harsh conditions.

Weatherquest had previously predicted that Wednesday night could be the coldest in a decade, with temperatures as low as -11C "not out of the question".

No more snow has been forecast for the rest of the week.


