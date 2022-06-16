Fresh heat-health warning issued for Suffolk as temperatures set to soar
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A fresh heat-health alert has been issued for Suffolk by the government as temperatures are set to exceed 30C this week.
The level 3 alert follows the level 2 warning which was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as weather forecasters expect high temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 33C in Suffolk tomorrow (June 17).
According to the UKHSA the level 3 warning is triggered when the Met Office confirms threshold temperatures for one or more regions have been reached for one day and the following night, and the forecast for the next day has a greater than 90% confidence level that the day threshold temperature will be met.
It also means that social and healthcare services should target specific actions at high-risk groups.
People have been making the most of the warm temperatures this week, with many spending some time in Bury St Edmunds today.
The level 3 alert will come into place at midnight on tonight until midnight on Saturday.
During this time, people will be urged to check on those who are most vulnerable and look out for signs of heart and lung conditions.
Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said: "It will be a warm day on Friday and the south-east will be where it is concentrated.
"The maximum temperature for our region could be 33C, possibly 34C at a push – though that may be in London. It will be a hot and humid day with plenty of sunny spells.
"For East Anglia, the average temperature for this time of year is around 20C, so we are looking well above the average."
The UKHSA is advising people to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone.
People are also reminded to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.