News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Health warning issued for Suffolk as temperatures set to exceed 30C

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:41 PM August 8, 2022
A heat-health alert has been issued for Suffolk as the warm weather is expected to continue

A heat-health alert has been issued for Suffolk as the warm weather is expected to continue - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A health warning has been issued by the government as temperatures in Suffolk are set to exceed 30C later this week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the alert as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures for the coming days.

It comes as weather experts are expecting highs of 33C in the region this week.

It follows the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for Suffolk last month and record-breaking temperatures of 38.4C in July. 

The UKHSA is advising people to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone.

People are also reminded to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

New ground feeling: Ipswich Fans before kick-off at Forest Green Rovers.

Football | Live

How it unfolded, as Town pick up a 2-1 victory at Forest Green

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have been tackling a large field fire in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Field fire breaks out in 27 acres of land in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently tackling a huge field fire on the outskirts of Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackle 40-acre field fire near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A drink driver has been arrested following a crash in Newmarket

Suffolk Live News

Driver arrested after being four times over the limit following crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon