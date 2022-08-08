Health warning issued for Suffolk as temperatures set to exceed 30C

A heat-health alert has been issued for Suffolk as the warm weather is expected to continue - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A health warning has been issued by the government as temperatures in Suffolk are set to exceed 30C later this week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the alert as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures for the coming days.

It comes as weather experts are expecting highs of 33C in the region this week.

It follows the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for Suffolk last month and record-breaking temperatures of 38.4C in July.

The UKHSA is advising people to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone.

People are also reminded to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.