Four huge acts coming to Newmarket Nights in 2022

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:32 AM February 3, 2022
Large crowds are expected at the Newmarket Nights again this year as four huge acts take to the stage

Large crowds are expected at the Newmarket Nights again this year as four huge acts take to the stage after an evening of racing

Newmarket Nights is set to return for 2022 and four huge acts have already announced.

The events, running at Newmarket Racecourse throughout the summer, allow people to dress up for an evening of racing, followed by some music from big names.

Last year Sir Tom Jones kicked off the 2021 Newmarket Nights season with a barnstorming performance, before Olly Murs took to the stage a week later for his gig.

Four acts have already been announced as coming to the racecourse this year, but a spokesman for Newmarket Nights said more acts were due to be announced soon.

Here the acts that we know are coming to the racecourse this year:

Paloma Faith

Double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith will be taking to the stage at Newmarket Racecourse as part of her The Age of Optimism tour this summer.

Paloma Faith will be at Newmarket racecourse this summer

Paloma Faith will be at Newmarket racecourse this summer - Credit: PA

Gig-goers should expect incredible vocals, fantastic outfits and a spectacular production after the evening racing. 

Faith's concert will come almost four years to the day since she headlined Newmarket Nights at the racecourse back in 2018.

When: Friday, June 17

Cost: Tickets start at £34.72 and can be booked online

The Script 

The Script will be taking to the stage at the racecourse performing some of their most popular hits including 'The Man Who Can’t Be Moved', 'Hall of Fame', 'For The First Time' and 'Superheroes'.

The Script will be performing their greatest hits at Newmarket racecourse this year

The Script will be performing their greatest hits at Newmarket racecourse this year - Credit: PA

The tour comes after the band announced they will be releasing a new album called Tales from The Script

When: Friday, July 15

Cost: Tickets start at £39.20 and can be purchased online

Anne-Marie 

Anne-Marie will be at Newmarket Nights this summer performing some of her hit singles. 

Anne Marie will be at the Newmarket Nights in the summer

Anne Marie will be at the Newmarket Nights in the summer - Credit: PA

The Voice judge first broke into the music industry in 2016 with her performance on Clean Bandit's Christmas number one 'Rockabye' with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul. 

Anne-Marie said: “I’m so excited to be headlining Newmarket Nights for the first time.

"There’s nothing I love more than performing live especially in the summer – bring on July!”

When: Friday, July 29 

Cost: Tickets start at £30.24 and can be bought online

Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra

Pete Tong will be transforming the July course at the Newmarket races into the sun-soaked White Isle with his ground-breaking take on Ibiza classics. 

Pete Tong will be transforming the July course at the Newmarket races into the sun-soaked White Isle

Pete Tong will be transforming the July course at the Newmarket races into the sun-soaked White Isle - Credit: PA

Visitors have been told to expect a night of nostalgia as Pete Tong plays classic club tracks as well as the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects.  

When: Friday, August 12 

Cost: £35.84 and can be booked online

