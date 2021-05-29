Ed Sheeran's daughter is not his 'biggest fan' and cries when he sings

Published: 12:01 AM May 29, 2021

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry confirmed the birth of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September 2020. - Credit: PA

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has said his daughter "who's not his biggest fan" cries when he sings his new songs to her.

Ed and wife Cherry confirmed the birth of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September 2020.

He has pre-recorded his performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music, which is taking place across four days starting on Friday, at Snape Maltings to be broadcasted on Radio 1 today (Saturday, May 29) at 2pm.

The Shape Of You singer, whose performance is already available on iPlayer, told Radio 1's Jordan North: "I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect innit.

"Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries.

"No, I've got some she likes. She really likes Shape Of You, the marimba sound is good but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty."

The 30-year-old was speaking to Jordan North as part of Kids Ask Difficult Questions, a segment in which children ask celebrities questions.

The Framlingham-raised singer-songwriter, released his fourth studio album, the No.6 Collaborations Project, in 2019 and it topped the charts for several weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking about money, he said: "I've been very fortunate to be able to do what I love as a job for a long time.

"I've done alright and I would say I have more than I would ever need, I think.

"I like doing a lot of stuff for charities, keeping it local. I have a music foundation that pays for musical instruments and lessons for kids.

"Yeah, I feel like that's where to put the energy and money and time and stuff if you've got it. [...] If you compare now to 10 years ago

"I don't know whether my 10-year-ago self would recognise the guy now.

"So I feel like with the way my career has progressed, my perception of what I should be doing has changed, if that makes sense."

Ed was recently named on The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 on its music millionaires in the UK and Ireland list, with the newspaper reporting he is worth £220 million.

Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music sees music fans treated to memorable performances from previous years' events, as well as new performances from Ed, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Celeste and more.