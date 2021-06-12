Town face competition from Championship club for Rotherham midfielder Crooks

Published: 6:00 AM June 12, 2021

Ipswich Town will face significant competition from Championship side Derby County in their efforts to sign Matt Crooks, we understand.

We revealed the Blues see the Rotherham midfielder as a major target this summer, at a time when the Millers have returned to League One following relegation last season.

Crooks scored 11 goals as Rotherham won promotion to the second tier in 2019/20 and added another seven during their campaign in the Championship, which ended in a heartbreaking relegation on the final day.

Derby survived that day and, as Wayne Rooney looks to rebuild his Rams squad this summer, the former England star is understood to be keen on Crooks and could soon make a move.

The 27-year-old, who stands 6ft 4in tall and can play as a central midfielder, as a No.10 or as a central striker, scored both goals as Rotherham won 2-0 at Ipswich in October 2019 and would bring a physical presence lacking in Ipswich sides of the last three years.

He has previously been the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest and, with clubs keen this summer, is likely to cost a six-figure fee should the Millers sell one of their central figures.

When asked about Crooks’ contract situation, as one of a handful of Millers players with a year remaining on his deal, Rotherham boss Paul Warne has previously said: “It’s a bit sticky, I would say. All four players are players who are doing well for us and who foresee their careers in the Championship.

“So we all pretend it’s something else, but I believe they want to play in the Championship and earn as much money as they can and play in front of as big a crowds as they can and how can I blame them?”

Town CEO Mark Ashton has revealed he and his team are working on deals for up to five new players at present, with ‘more than a handful’ of new faces expected this summer as he and Paul Cook bring ‘dramatic change’ to the Ipswich Town squad.

The Blues have already signed winger Wes Burns from Fleetwood and midfielder Lee Evans from Wigan, while a deal for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper is understood to be close.