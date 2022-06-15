News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:00 PM June 15, 2022
Ipswich Town fans have been given a glimpse of what the 2022/23 home shirt will look like ahead of release day.

Ipswich Town fans have been given a glimpse of what the 2022/23 home shirt will look like ahead of release day. - Credit: Umbro

Ipswich Town fans have got a first glimpse of the new kit as its release date was revealed.

The Blues announced last Thursday that Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran would be sponsoring the shirts for a second season, while yesterday it was revealed that Umbro have taken over from Adidas as the kit manufacturers.

Today, the club has said that the rebranded logo of its charitable arm - the Ipswich Town Foundation - will appear on the back of shirts.

What supporters really want to know though is what the 2022/23 home and away shirts look like.

A marketing email sent out from the club yesterday, which includes a countdown clock, suggests the big reveal will be at 10.30am tomorrow. 

Meanwhile, Umbro's promotional video for the partnership - which is fronted by Ipswich heavyweight boxer Fabio Wardley - includes a few fleeting close-up images of the new home shirt.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the three stars, which represent Town's trophy winning seasons of '62 (Division One), '78 (FA Cup) and '81 (UEFA Cup), will no longer appear above the badge.

Others have pondered whether the red and black Umbro logo on Wardley's top is a tease of the away kit colours.

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Hundreds of litres of diesel stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Football

Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon