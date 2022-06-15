First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed

Ipswich Town fans have been given a glimpse of what the 2022/23 home shirt will look like ahead of release day. - Credit: Umbro

Ipswich Town fans have got a first glimpse of the new kit as its release date was revealed.

The Blues announced last Thursday that Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran would be sponsoring the shirts for a second season, while yesterday it was revealed that Umbro have taken over from Adidas as the kit manufacturers.

Today, the club has said that the rebranded logo of its charitable arm - the Ipswich Town Foundation - will appear on the back of shirts.

What supporters really want to know though is what the 2022/23 home and away shirts look like.

A marketing email sent out from the club yesterday, which includes a countdown clock, suggests the big reveal will be at 10.30am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Umbro's promotional video for the partnership - which is fronted by Ipswich heavyweight boxer Fabio Wardley - includes a few fleeting close-up images of the new home shirt.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the three stars, which represent Town's trophy winning seasons of '62 (Division One), '78 (FA Cup) and '81 (UEFA Cup), will no longer appear above the badge.

Others have pondered whether the red and black Umbro logo on Wardley's top is a tease of the away kit colours.

