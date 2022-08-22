Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

News

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal with Championship club Huddersfield Town for the sale of wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the Blues have negotiated a £500k fee for the powerful 20-year-old, who is now in the final year of his contract, and that personal terms are now being discussed.

It’s a deal that has the potential to reach seven-figures with add-ons, with a healthy sell-on clause also included.

Championship trio Luton, Middlesbrough and Hull, as well as recently-relegated League One outfits Barnsley and Peterborough, are believed to have shown interest in Simpson this summer and it remains to be seen if any of them make a late move.

The former rugby player, who was offered a pro deal with Leicester Tigers back in 2018, has made just four sub appearances in the league for Ipswich.

He scored 11 goals in 30 appearances on loan at League Two club Swindon Town in the first half of last season but was recalled in late January and not allowed to return after discussions over a new deal at Portman Road hit deadlock.

Simpson subsequently handed in a transfer request. Blues chief executive Mark Ashton said the club would not be 'walked over' by agents, while Simpson recently took to Twitter, in posts since deleted, to say there are 'two sides to every story'.

Speaking on a podcast with 'Renegade Statman' back in March, Simpson's former U23s boss, Kieron Dyer, said: "This is just a young kid who wants to play football. If you're him, or his parents, or his agent, you're looking at the players ahead of him... James Norwood, out of contract; Kayden Jackson, out of contract, Macauley Bonne, not our player... And Tyreece can't get on our bench? Would you tell him to sign a contract? That's not about greed, that's about wanting to see a pathway."

Norwood and Bonne both departed Ipswich this summer, with Jackson signing a new deal. Manager Kieran McKenna subsequently signed proven League One striker Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham, free) and talented youngster Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan) to compete with Jackson for the central striker role in his side, while it's not impossible another player will be added for that position before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

Simpson would be the latest in a long line of academy graduates to be let go by Ipswich since a change in ownership, with Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester, Armando Dobra and Liam Gibbs among them.

Luke Woolfenden is the only homegrown player to have featured in the league for the table-topping Blues so far this season. Cameron Humphreys started the Carabao Cup loss to Colchester, while Elkan Baggott (Gillingham), Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) and Corrie Ndaba (Burton) are all currently out on loan.

Humphreys, Baggott and Ndaba all recently signed contract extensions until 2025 at Portman Road.



