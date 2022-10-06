Camara and Burgess close to making injury comebacks

Injury news

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says that Panutche Camara and Cameron Burgess are both making good progress in their recoveries from injury.

Midfielder Camara joined Town from Plymouth on transfer deadline with a groin problem, while defender Burgess recently multiple facial fractures during the 2-0 home win against Bristol Rovers last month.

On Camara, McKenna said: “Hopefully he’ll be able to train fully with the squad at some point next week. That’s going to be a real boost."

On Burgess, the Blues boss said: “Everything's on track after his surgery. He’s out on the grass, he’s running, he’s doing ball work and not feeling any ill effects.

“I think another week or so and he can get a mask fitted and start to join in with some little bits of training."





Sone Aluko (knee), Greg Leigh (leg fracture) and Gassan Ahadme (foot fracture) are also currently sidelined for the Blues meaning it was just teenage midfielder Cameron Humphreys who had to be left out of the matchday 18 for the recent home wins against Portsmouth (3-2) and Cambridge United (3-0).





Asked if everyone had come through Tuesday night's game okay ahead of Saturday's match at rock-bottom Morecambe, McKenna said: “Yes, no fractures this week so that’s a bonus! Everyone is fine from the last two games and is ready to go.

“We have smaller numbers at the moment but it’s actually quite a nice tight group where everyone feels very, very close to the team. We don’t have too many who are out of the squad.

“It’s quite a nice way to be, but of course we don’t have as much margin until we have some bodies back. We hope to keep a clean bill of health by rotating well and using substitutes at the right times."

Dominic Ball made his full league debut for Town on Tuesday night, with experienced defender Richard Keogh still waiting for that opportunity.

"They are two very important members of the squad who - I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again - are going to have a very important role this year," said McKenna.

"They’ve already had big roles behind the scenes in improving and helping the culture of the group and developing those around them.

“They can both, of course, contribute on the pitch as well.

“I thought Dominic was very good during his 60+ minutes the other night. Richard has been very good in his couple of performances (in the EFL Trophy) and we know that’s he’s ready to play whenever I see fit that that’s the best thing for the team."