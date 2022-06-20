'I'm a physical player with speed and agility' - Leigh signs for Town

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of attack-minded left-back Greg Leigh on a two-year deal.

The ambitious 27-year-old recently became a free agent after proving his fitness during an impressive campaign for League One club Morecambe.

Primarily a left-back, he also played a handful of games at right-back, left wing-back and left midfield for the Shrimps.

Leigh came through the youth ranks at Manchester City. After a loan spell with Crewe, he moved to Bradford and then Bury, racking up 130 appearances in League One.

A switch to Dutch top-flight side NAC Breda followed and, following their relegation, he joined Scottish side Aberdeen on loan with that move later becoming permanent.

Ipswich Town have signed former Morecambe left-back Greg Leigh (left). - Credit: PA

Last summer, following two injury-hit seasons north of the border, he signed for Morecambe on a one-year deal.

Born in Sale, Leigh represented England at Under-19 level before choosing to represent Jamaica. He has been capped seven times by the Reggae Boyz, featuring in World Cup qualifiers against the likes of Mexico, Costa Rica and the USA last season.

"It’s a massive step for me and I’m really excited," Leigh told the club website.

"I’m a physical player with speed and agility, who is also good in the air.

"I’m comfortable on the ball, and I’ll hopefully be able to show that I can do both sides of the game, going forward as well as defensively."

Town manager Kieran McKenna added: "We’re delighted to have Greg on board. He has lots of good physical attributes which will add to the squad.

"He comes with good pedigree, having been through the academy at Manchester City as well as playing for England U19 and at senior international level with Jamaica.

"We’ve got three through the door fairly early on which is great, and I’m pleased with the business we’ve done so far.

"I’m also delighted that we’ve secured the futures of some of our senior players as well as some of the younger players who will continue to develop over the coming years in and around the squad."

Town's left side needed strengthening following the expiration of Dominic Thompson's loan spell from Brentford and the release of homegrown duo Bailey Clements and Myles Kenlock. That left Matt Penney as the only senior left-sided option.

It's understood there still could be further additions in this department.

Leigh becomes Town's third summer signing following on from striker Freddie Ladapo and midfielder Dominic Ball.

Ipswich Town have signed left-back Greg Leigh on a two-year deal. - Credit: ITFC



