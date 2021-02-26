Meet the opposition: Doncaster score plenty - and concede plenty!
Mike Bacon takes a look at Town's visitors to Portman Road this weekend - Doncaster Rovers.
DONNY NOT SO SUNNY
Doncaster Rovers are in town this weekend hoping to burst Ipswich's cock-a-hoop bubble after the Blues win at Hull in midweek.
Similar to the Tigers though, Donny are not on the greatest run of form - with no league win in four and only a scrambled draw, ironically with Hull, last time out, saving them from four straight defeats.
However, they have been on a tough run of fixtures, with victories over Lincoln and Oxford, before three defeats to Fleetwood, Sunderland and Accrington, then the draw with Hull.
They are currently holding down the final play-off promotion place, in sixth. But have a whole host of clubs breathing down their necks - including Ipswich, who sit four places and five points behind the south Yorkshire side.
GOALS APLENTY
Doncaster score plenty of goals - only Hull and Peterborough have scored more.
But they also concede plenty. Indeed, with 34 goals against them in League One this campaign so far, they have the leakiest defence in the top seven - Blackpool, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood have conceded less and they sit in the bottom half of the table.
Fejiri Okenabirhie is Donny's top scorer with 10 League goals and Darren Moore's side can't be accused of providing little in entertainment - in 10 of their 27 League One games there have been four goals or more.
One of those four goal-plus games was when Town visited the Keepmoat Stadium, back in October.
Town took the lead in the 15th minute that night after Luke Chambers’ low cross was turned into his own net by Joe Wright.
But Doncaster came flying back - eventually running out 4-1 winners. At the time it put pay to Town's unbeaten six-game run.
MOORE'S THE MERRIER!
Doncaster boss Darren Moore took over at the Keepmoat Stadium in July 2019 from Grant McCann, who took over at Hull.
He began his managerial career at West Brom, when he took over as caretaker boss from Alan Pardew. This made him the first-ever Jamaican to manage in the Premier League.
And he did well enough to get the job on a full-time basis the next season, despite being unable to keep the Baggies in the Premier League.
In March 2019, however, he lost his job at The Hawthorns with the Baggies still in the promotion play-offs - they ended up losing to Villa in the play-off semi-final.
His win ratio at West Brom was impressive. From 48 games he had a win ratio of almost 48%. Today, at Doncaster, his win ratio is almost 46%. As a player, Moore was a solid defender who played in the Premier League with Derby County. He made almost 600 League appearances in total for a variety of clubs.
LOYAL MAN JAMES SAYING GOODBYE
Donny midfielder James Coppinger is in his 17th season at Doncaster, and is the only player to reach 500 total appearances for the club.
He is now heading towards 600 appearances - and almost 800 in total during his League career. He is 40 years old and a former England under-16 international.
Coppinger was bought by Doncaster manager Dave Penney for £30,000 in May 2004.
In July last year, he signed another one-year deal with the club. He also confirmed that after 16 years at Doncaster, this would be his final season as a professional footballer.
And just for good measure he's still banging them in! Against Hull the last time Donny played, it was Coppinger who netted a 112th-minute equaliser for Darren Moore's side in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
DID YOU KNOW?
The first horse racing track in Doncaster was established in 1614.
The Doncaster Cup was run for the first time in 1766, making it the oldest regulated horse race in the world.