News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth make Pigott enquiry

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:52 PM July 11, 2022
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Joe Pigott, pictured in pre-season action at Needham Market. - Credit: Ross Halls

Portsmouth have enquired about Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott, reports the Portsmouth News.

After three-and-a-half successful years at AFC Wimbledon, Pigott endured a frustrating debut season for the Blues, scoring three goals in 14 fragmented starts and 15 substitute appearances. 

Blues boss Kieran McKenna has since signed Freddie Ladapo from Rotherham, handed Kayden Jackson a new deal and is understood to be interested in adding another front man to the ranks.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley, meanwhile, is currently without a single senior striker.

George Hirst scored 15 goals for the south coast club on loan last season and it remains to be seen whether he will return to Fratton Park. Ipswich are known admirers of the 23-year-old but will face Championship competition for his signature. 

James Collins (Cardiff) and Colby Bishop (Accrington) have both been linked to Portsmouth, but Derby and MK Dons are showing interest in those two players respectively.

The Portsmouth News says that Pompey have 'enquiries have been made over Pigott' and that the 28-year-old, who still has two years left on his contract, is 'available on loan with an option to buy'.

Pigott has featured in both of Town's opening pre-season games so far, playing a half against Needham Market and Arsenal.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary, the site of plans for 43 homes.

Housing News

Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Ipswich are bucking a trend... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon