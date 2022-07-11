Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth make Pigott enquiry

Portsmouth have enquired about Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott, reports the Portsmouth News.

After three-and-a-half successful years at AFC Wimbledon, Pigott endured a frustrating debut season for the Blues, scoring three goals in 14 fragmented starts and 15 substitute appearances.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna has since signed Freddie Ladapo from Rotherham, handed Kayden Jackson a new deal and is understood to be interested in adding another front man to the ranks.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley, meanwhile, is currently without a single senior striker.

George Hirst scored 15 goals for the south coast club on loan last season and it remains to be seen whether he will return to Fratton Park. Ipswich are known admirers of the 23-year-old but will face Championship competition for his signature.

James Collins (Cardiff) and Colby Bishop (Accrington) have both been linked to Portsmouth, but Derby and MK Dons are showing interest in those two players respectively.

The Portsmouth News says that Pompey have 'enquiries have been made over Pigott' and that the 28-year-old, who still has two years left on his contract, is 'available on loan with an option to buy'.

Pigott has featured in both of Town's opening pre-season games so far, playing a half against Needham Market and Arsenal.