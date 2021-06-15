QPR trigger buy-out clause to sign Dozzell for £1m

Published: 1:46 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 1:51 PM June 15, 2021

Championship club QPR are set to announce the signing of Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell later today.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the West London club have triggered a £1million buy-out clause that was inserted in the 21-year-old's new contract last December.

It's also understood that the Blues have inserted a significant sell-on clause in the deal, meaning they would be further recompensed should the homegrown playmaker move on for a bigger fee further down the line.

Mark Warburton's side finished ninth in the season just gone, following a strong run-in, and have already signed loanees Charlie Austin and Sam Field on a permanent basis.

Dozzell, born and raised in Ipswich, joined the club at the age of eight. He burst on the scene with a debut goal at the age of 16, just like his father Jason had done for the club, before suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury on the opening game of 2017/18.

The hotly-tipped playmaker, who regularly represented England from U16 to U20 level, found his chances limited upon his return to fitness before finally nailing down a starting spot in the season just gone, making 45 starts across all competitions as Town finished ninth in League One.

Blues boss Paul Cook, fully backed by the club's new US-based owners and chief executive Mark Ashton, has made it clear that he wants to completely rebuild the squad this summer.

Eight senior players - including long-serving captain Luke Chambers - were released at the end of last season, while goalkeeper David Cornell saw his contract terminated by mutual consent last week.

Meanwhile, it's understood that Championship clubs, including Barnsley, are showing interest in midfielder Flynn Downes.

Town have already signed one central midfielder this summer, Lee Evans arriving on a Bosman free transfer from Wigan to be reunited with his former manager, while it's understood that the Blues are closing in on the permanent signing of West Brom youngster Rekeem Harper, a deal which would be seen as a real coup.