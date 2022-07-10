Skipper Morsy's verdict on Town's training camp

Video

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy says he and his team enjoyed their training camp at Loughborough - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy says the squad are 'in a good place' after their training camp at Loughborough University.

The Blues spent last week at the world-renowned sporting university, training hard on the pitch and in the gym, as well as going white-water rafting as a team-bonding exercise.

And Morsy, who will bid to lead Town to promotion from League One at the fourth time of asking next season, said he'd been impressed with the week - particularly the efforts of Town's younger players.

Sam Morsy pictured at Needham Market - Credit: Ross Halls

The likes of Cameron Humphreys, Tawana Chirewa, Tommy Hughes and Antoni Bort were all involved in the trip.

"Pre-season is a big opportunity for the squad to get together and for the young lads to be involved," he said.

"I think the young lads have done exceptionally well so far. I’ve been really impressed with them. It’s been a good camp so far.

"It’s been good and it’s been very hard, but there has also been a lot of work with the ball.

"It’s been straight into the football but there has been a lot of running as well. It’s probably as much running as I’ve done, if I’m honest."

Sam Morsy, pictured in action against Arsenal - Credit: ITFC

Morsy added: "Having time away together is massive because it allows everyone to bond in a different environment. We’ve got most of the squad from last season and we’ve strengthened as well, so we’re in a good place.

"Now, it’s about coming together, doing the patterns better on the pitch, and building resilience."

The Blues have played two pre-season matches so far - a 7-0 win at Needham Market and a 5-1 loss at Arsenal.

They host Premier League West Ham - who have just signed ex-Town star Flynn Downes - at Portman Road on Tuesday night.