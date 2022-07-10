Video
Skipper Morsy's verdict on Town's training camp
- Credit: Pagepix
Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy says the squad are 'in a good place' after their training camp at Loughborough University.
The Blues spent last week at the world-renowned sporting university, training hard on the pitch and in the gym, as well as going white-water rafting as a team-bonding exercise.
And Morsy, who will bid to lead Town to promotion from League One at the fourth time of asking next season, said he'd been impressed with the week - particularly the efforts of Town's younger players.
The likes of Cameron Humphreys, Tawana Chirewa, Tommy Hughes and Antoni Bort were all involved in the trip.
"Pre-season is a big opportunity for the squad to get together and for the young lads to be involved," he said.
"I think the young lads have done exceptionally well so far. I’ve been really impressed with them. It’s been a good camp so far.
"It’s been good and it’s been very hard, but there has also been a lot of work with the ball.
"It’s been straight into the football but there has been a lot of running as well. It’s probably as much running as I’ve done, if I’m honest."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open
- 2 Dozens of firefighters battled 20-acre field blaze near Suffolk village
- 3 Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
- 4 Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval
- 5 East's record-breaking harvest begins
- 6 11-year-old's 'kissing game' led to sex with boy and girl
- 7 Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village
- 8 Ipswich are bucking the trend in the League One transfer market... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house
- 9 Leeds boss Marsch on future of Town target Davis
- 10 Nurse practitioner dismissed from Suffolk surgery 'after suspension revealed'
Morsy added: "Having time away together is massive because it allows everyone to bond in a different environment. We’ve got most of the squad from last season and we’ve strengthened as well, so we’re in a good place.
"Now, it’s about coming together, doing the patterns better on the pitch, and building resilience."
The Blues have played two pre-season matches so far - a 7-0 win at Needham Market and a 5-1 loss at Arsenal.
They host Premier League West Ham - who have just signed ex-Town star Flynn Downes - at Portman Road on Tuesday night.