'I can't wait to get going' - Bishop leaves Town for League One rivals

Mark Heath

Published: 1:07 PM July 27, 2021    Updated: 1:09 PM July 27, 2021
Teddy Bishop joins Lincoln City

Teddy Bishop has left Ipswich Town and signed for Lincoln City

Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop has signed for League One rivals Lincoln City.

As we revealed last week, the Town academy talent, who'd been relegated to training with the club's under 23s during pre-season, has departed for the Imps for an undisclosed fee.

He told the Lincoln website: "You only have to look at last season to see the club is going places and I want to be a part of that.

"I've had good chats with the manager and heard the fans make LNER Stadium a rocking venue."

He added: "It's been a bit of a disjointed pre-season so I need to get that fitness up to scratch over the next few weeks. I can't wait to get going.

"I'm a creative midfielder, I like to drive with the ball and take people on - hopefully I'll excite the fans."

The Blues took a one-year extension option in the 25-year-old's contract at the end of last season, but he was quickly made available for transfer by boss Paul Cook.

Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has signed for Lincoln City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Mercurial midfielder Bishop joined the Blues at the age of seven and burst on the scene as an 18-year-old, playing a key role as Mick McCarthy's men finished sixth in the Championship season of 2014/15.

A succession of injuries slowed the twinkle-toed player's progress though and he departs having scored five goals in 81 starts and 51 sub appearances over seven largely stop-start seasons.

League One sides MK Dons and Portsmouth also showed interest.

Lincoln finished fifth in League One last season, Michael Appleton's men going on to lose to Blackpool in the Play-Off Final.

Teddy Bishop with a first half run forward at Bury Town

Teddy Bishop in action for Town at Bury in pre-season - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

They will be expecting to contend with Town, among others, for promotion again this season. 

Bishop and his new team will host the Blues on Saturday, September 25, before the ex-Town star returns to Portman Road on New Year's Day 2022.

