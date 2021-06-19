Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty

Published: 6:00 AM June 19, 2021

Ipswich Town’s move for midfielder Rekeem Harper is being held up by the uncertainty at West Bromwich Albion, we understand.

The Blues’ interest in the 21-year-old midfielder has been widely reported, with Town hoping to have already made him the club's third signing of the summer, in what would be seen as a reap coup should the move ultimately go through. A deal starting at around £500,000 has been suggested.

The move is understood to be at a significantly advanced stage, with a deal agreed and Harper hoping to join Ipswich, but it has yet to be given final sign-off at West Brom’s end due to ongoing issues at the Championship side.

The Baggies have been without a manager since the departure of Sam Allardyce and relegation from the top flight, with moves for Chris Wilder and David Wagner falling through and sporting director Luke Dowling moving on as a result.

West Brom are now said to be moving for Barnsley manager Valerian Ismael, with a £2million compensation fee reported.

Town had hoped to have already made Harper their third signing of the summer at a time when CEO Mark Ashton has said he is currently working on up to five new signings.

As revealed last week, Rotherham’s Matt Crooks is one of those players Town are hoping to sign, with further movement expected before the Ipswich players return for pre-season training next Saturday.

Manager Paul Cook has so far added Fleetwood’s Wes Burns and Lee Evans of Wigan to his squad, with Andre Dozzell (QPR) and David Cornell (contract mutually terminated) moving on after eight senior players were already allowed to leave on free transfers at the end of their contracts.